Tom Brady Twins With His and Bridget Moynahan’s Son Jack on Ski Vacation

They came, they thawed, they conquered.
Just weeks after announcing his official retirement, Tom Brady enjoyed a ski vacation with his kids Jack, 15 (whose mother is Bridget Moynahan) and son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 (whose mom is Gisele Bündchen). The NFL star and his three kids cheered each other on as they hit the slopes, as seen in a cute video shared to Instagram Stories Feb. 20.
Additionally, Tom also posted a photo of himself and Jack twinning in all-black to Instagram Stories, simply captioning their father-son photo, "Sup."
Earlier this year, the former football quarterback shared that his oldest son was stepping into his shoes, quite literally.
"He's starting to wear my shoes," Tom said during the Jan. 2 episode of his podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what's in your closet to wear?' And I was like, oh, s--t, he's going to start wearing my clothes."
However, Tom wasn't too surprised, considering it's a move he also pulled growing up.
"I did that with my dad, too," he added. "So maybe that's a little bit of a young man's rite of passage, going to dad's closet and start using his stuff."
But that isn't all Tom has in common with Jack, of course, since the 15-year-old has also stepped out onto the football field. And as the Super Bowl champ previously noted, he still can't believe how much time has truly flown.
"I could never imagine he'd be in high school," he said on an episode of Let's Go! in October. "I never imagined him playing football. So, getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me."