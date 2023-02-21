Tom Brady Twins With His and Bridget Moynahan’s Son Jack on Ski Vacation

Watch : Tom Brady Shares Sweet Christmas Photos With His Kids

They came, they thawed, they conquered.

Just weeks after announcing his official retirement, Tom Brady enjoyed a ski vacation with his kids Jack, 15 (whose mother is Bridget Moynahan) and son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 (whose mom is Gisele Bündchen). The NFL star and his three kids cheered each other on as they hit the slopes, as seen in a cute video shared to Instagram Stories Feb. 20.

Additionally, Tom also posted a photo of himself and Jack twinning in all-black to Instagram Stories, simply captioning their father-son photo, "Sup."

Earlier this year, the former football quarterback shared that his oldest son was stepping into his shoes, quite literally.

"He's starting to wear my shoes," Tom said during the Jan. 2 episode of his podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what's in your closet to wear?' And I was like, oh, s--t, he's going to start wearing my clothes."