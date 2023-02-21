Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Panettiere Dead at 28

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Talks "Heartbreaking" Custody Decision

The Panettiere family has suffered a tragic loss.

Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of Hayden Panettiere, has died at the age of 28, his rep confirmed to Deadline.

According to TMZ, Jansen passed away over the weekend in New York. Citing law enforcement source, the outlet reported that authorities were called to a home on Feb. 19 around 5:30 p.m. local time, though investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Born five years after Hayden, Jansen—like his older sister—broke out into Hollywood at a young age. His earliest gigs included an appearance on a 2002 episode of Disney Channel's Even Stevens and voice work for the Jacob Two-Two animated series.

From there, Jansen earned acting credits on Hope & Faith, Third Watch, Tiger Cruise and Everybody Hates Chris. He also continued with voiceover work, lending his talents to Blue's Clues, Robots, Ice Age: The Meltdown and The X's.