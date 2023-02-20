Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Gets a Chanel Purse for Her 2nd Birthday

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Shares First Photo of Son Bronze's Face

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a little fashionista on their hands!

Case in point: What they gave their daughter Sterling Skye for her birthday. In celebration of the little one turning 2 on Feb. 20, the couple—who are also parents to 2-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III—gifted her a black quilted Chanel purse.

As seen in a video shared on Brittany's Instagram Stories, Sterling excited unraveled the ribbon decoration on a black Chanel box before pulling out a mini handbag with baby pink lining.

"Did you get a new purse?" the fitness trainer asked her daughter. "Let me see what it looks like!"

After the tiny tot—with the help from her football player dad—held the designer bag up to the camera, Brittany cooed, "Do you love it? Is it Sterling's purse?"

Sterling then happily nodded, prompting her mom to reply with a laugh, "There you go!"

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, also rang in Sterling's second birthday with a lavish sugar-themed party. Complete with latte art, a sprawling dessert table and birthday cake made of glazed doughnut holes, the bash was aptly dubbed "Sterling's Two Sweet" in another video posted by the duo.