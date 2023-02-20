Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Gets a Chanel Purse for Her 2nd Birthday

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a little fashionista on their hands!
Case in point: What they gave their daughter Sterling Skye for her birthday. In celebration of the little one turning 2 on Feb. 20, the couple—who are also parents to 2-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III—gifted her a black quilted Chanel purse.
As seen in a video shared on Brittany's Instagram Stories, Sterling excited unraveled the ribbon decoration on a black Chanel box before pulling out a mini handbag with baby pink lining.
"Did you get a new purse?" the fitness trainer asked her daughter. "Let me see what it looks like!"
After the tiny tot—with the help from her football player dad—held the designer bag up to the camera, Brittany cooed, "Do you love it? Is it Sterling's purse?"
Sterling then happily nodded, prompting her mom to reply with a laugh, "There you go!"
Brittany and Patrick, both 27, also rang in Sterling's second birthday with a lavish sugar-themed party. Complete with latte art, a sprawling dessert table and birthday cake made of glazed doughnut holes, the bash was aptly dubbed "Sterling's Two Sweet" in another video posted by the duo.
The pair—who tied the knot last May—wrote in a Feb. 19 Instagram post: "Our Sterling Skye turns 2 tomorrow!"
Sterling's milestone comes a week after another momentous occasion for the family: Patrick's second Super Bowl victory. On Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs star became the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl games after his team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-35 match-up. At the time, Brittany and their children were in the stands cheering him on.
"The biggest challenge was packing all their stuff and making sure we had everything we needed for them for a week," Brittany previously told USA Today of how the family prepared for the big game. "Two kids is a lot of luggage and so stressful, making sure you don't forget anything."
And though there were "more responsibilities and thoughts going through my head" compared to previous games, Brittany added that it was a no-brainer for their kids to attend this year's Super Bowl.
"We didn't really discuss any other options," she admitted. "This is an amazing accomplishment for Patrick, and we knew we wanted both kids there to witness it and support their Dad. Overwhelming, maybe, but that's pretty normal for our life in general! He wants his kiddos with him as much as they can be!"