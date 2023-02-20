Megan Fox Offers Support to Sophie Lloyd Following Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Watch : Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post

This twin flame is lit up.

After Megan Fox made it clear there is no bad blood between her and guitarist Sophie Lloyd following rumors she was involved in an affair with the actress's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

"How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it—I will never understand," Megan wrote Feb. 19 in the comment section of Sophie's latest Instagram post. "Why are people so...so dumb. Sophie you are insanely talented.

Megan continued to offer MGK's guitarist more sound advice.

"Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster," the Jennifer's Body star continued. "You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. Middle finger up."

The Transformers actress' comment was just the latest record she set straight since returning back to the social media platform. Earlier in the day, Megan took to her own page to clarify the cheating and breakup rumors that have been circulating about her and the "Bloody Valentine" singer since Super Bowl weekend.