See Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Cozy Up During Daytona 500 Date

Pete Davidson and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders couldn't keep their hands off of each other during an eventful date at Florida's Daytona 500.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are head over wheels for each other.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars showed no signs of pumping the brakes on their relationship, as they enjoyed a PDA-filled date at the 65th annual Daytona 500 in Florida. For the Feb. 19 event, the couple couldn't keep their hands off of each other as they took a tour of the track ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Pete was seen wrapping his arms around the actress while she stared lovingly into his eyes. The two were also spotted adorably cuddled up to one another throughout the day.

A source offered more insight into the couple's outing, noting it was the Saturday Night Live alum's first time attending a NASCAR event.

"Before the race, Pete and Chase got a tour around the NASCAR garage area," the insider shared with E! News. "Pete and Chase watched some of the race from on top of one of the Legacy Motoclub team pit boxes."

According to the source, the two met several NASCAR drivers, including Noah Gragson, and Pete even "got to hop in one of the official pace cars and ride as a passenger during the official pace laps."

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

To mark the milestone, Pete made sure to dress the part, wearing a black hoodie layered underneath a vibrant NASCAR jacket (complete with advertisements patched all over), khaki pants and white sneakers. As for Chase? She also stayed on theme with her NASCAR jacket that she paired with a black tee and matching pants.

The pair, who seemingly confirmed their romance after holding hands at Universal Studios on Jan. 19, hasn't publicly commented on their status. But from the looks of their latest outing together, which comes weeks after their steamy Hawaiin vacation, it's clear the spark is far from running out of steam.

See all of their swoon-worthy moments from their Daytona 500 date below!

