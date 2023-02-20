See Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Cozy Up During Daytona 500 Date

Watch : Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Pack on PDA in Hawaii

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are head over wheels for each other.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars showed no signs of pumping the brakes on their relationship, as they enjoyed a PDA-filled date at the 65th annual Daytona 500 in Florida. For the Feb. 19 event, the couple couldn't keep their hands off of each other as they took a tour of the track ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Pete was seen wrapping his arms around the actress while she stared lovingly into his eyes. The two were also spotted adorably cuddled up to one another throughout the day.

A source offered more insight into the couple's outing, noting it was the Saturday Night Live alum's first time attending a NASCAR event.

"Before the race, Pete and Chase got a tour around the NASCAR garage area," the insider shared with E! News. "Pete and Chase watched some of the race from on top of one of the Legacy Motoclub team pit boxes."