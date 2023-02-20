90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez Share They've Suffered a Miscarriage

Watch : "90 Day Fiance": Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Hit Show

90 Day Fiancé stars Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez have suffered a devastating loss in their journey to start a family.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our recent miscarriage," the couple wrote in a Feb. 17 Instagram post. "We had been overjoyed to be expecting our first child together, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be at this time."

Posting a photo of themselves at the hospital, as well as an image of a positive pregnancy test, Shaeed and Bilal went on to thank family and friends for their "kind words and gestures" during this difficult time.

"While we are still grieving and processing this loss, we know that as we plan and as G'd plans, G'd is the best of planners," they continued. "This experience has brought us closer as husband and wife and on the bright side, we're thankful to G'd that we can get pregnant. We also take solace in knowing that we are not alone. We are grateful for the community of support that surrounds us, and we know that we will continue to lean on each other as we navigate this journey."