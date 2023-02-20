90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez Share They've Suffered a Miscarriage

90 Day Fiancé stars Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez have suffered a devastating loss in their journey to start a family.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our recent miscarriage," the couple wrote in a Feb. 17 Instagram post. "We had been overjoyed to be expecting our first child together, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be at this time."
Posting a photo of themselves at the hospital, as well as an image of a positive pregnancy test, Shaeed and Bilal went on to thank family and friends for their "kind words and gestures" during this difficult time.
"While we are still grieving and processing this loss, we know that as we plan and as G'd plans, G'd is the best of planners," they continued. "This experience has brought us closer as husband and wife and on the bright side, we're thankful to G'd that we can get pregnant. We also take solace in knowing that we are not alone. We are grateful for the community of support that surrounds us, and we know that we will continue to lean on each other as we navigate this journey."
The duo, who tied the knot during the ninth season of the TLC show, ended their post with a touching message for those who are in a similar situation.
"To anyone who may be going through something similar, know that you are not alone," they shared. "We encourage you to reach out for help and support, and to take all the time you need to heal and process. Once again, we thank you all for your well wishes and kindness during this time. Your love means the world to us."
Shaeeda and Bilal have been open about their family plans in the past. As documented on the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal was initially hesitant to have baby but ended up seeing eye-to-eye with Shaeeda, who had been vocal about her plans to get pregnant before turning 40.
On the tell-all episode of the spin-off series, the real estate agent cemented his desires to start a family with Shaeeda by "proposing" to her with a baby onesie.
"Will you have my baby?" he asked the Trinidad and Tobago native at the time, while down on one knee. "Do you want to go half on a baby?"
After tearfully accepting the gift, Shaeeda told her castmates, "I just hope that I'll be able to be a mom and that I don't have to wait too long."