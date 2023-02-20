Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Is Jessica Rabbit IRL With Sizzling Red Dress

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney had her very own Jessica Rabbit moment at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival in a glitzy custom Miu Miu dress. See her head-turning look below!

Sydney Sweeney's latest look is red hot, hot, hot. 

The Euphoria star channeled one of the most iconic bombshells during the 2023 Berlin Film Festival. While attending the Feb. 18 premiere of her new movie Reality, Sydney looked like Jessica Rabbit IRL as she sizzled in a bedazzled red slip dress by Miu Miu that clung to her body like a fitted glove.

Styled by Molly Dickson, the actress' glitzy design featured diaphanous sequined spaghetti straps, a plunging scoop neckline and a floor-length train that enveloped the red carpet. She paired the Jessica Rabbit-inspired look with barely-there makeup, a voluminous wavy hairstyle and dainty jewelry pieces.

"Thank you @berlinale for welcoming our little film Reality with open arms," Sydney captioned her Feb. 19 Instagram, alongside photos of her glamorous red carpet appearance. "It couldn't have been a more magical evening with everyone and a big thank you to @miumiu for creating a dress of my dreams."

That wasn't Sydney's only note-worthy fashion moment either.

Earlier in the day, she attended the Reality photo call in an edgy Alexander McQueen two-piece that consisted of wide-leg trousers and an ab-baring, cutout blazer adorned with a chandelier of silver jewels dangling in the front panel.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Last month, Sydney shared insight to what it's like being in the spotlight and why she's not taking any opportunities for granted.

"I'm still wrapping my head around everything that's been going on," the 25-year-old told Vogue in January about her newfound fame. "I've been working towards this dream since I was 11, and it's been a really long and hard journey."

She added, "I'm really grateful that I'm able to be in this position, finally."

