Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Is Jessica Rabbit IRL With Sizzling Red Dress

Sydney Sweeney's latest look is red hot, hot, hot.

The Euphoria star channeled one of the most iconic bombshells during the 2023 Berlin Film Festival. While attending the Feb. 18 premiere of her new movie Reality, Sydney looked like Jessica Rabbit IRL as she sizzled in a bedazzled red slip dress by Miu Miu that clung to her body like a fitted glove.

Styled by Molly Dickson, the actress' glitzy design featured diaphanous sequined spaghetti straps, a plunging scoop neckline and a floor-length train that enveloped the red carpet. She paired the Jessica Rabbit-inspired look with barely-there makeup, a voluminous wavy hairstyle and dainty jewelry pieces.

"Thank you @berlinale for welcoming our little film Reality with open arms," Sydney captioned her Feb. 19 Instagram, alongside photos of her glamorous red carpet appearance. "It couldn't have been a more magical evening with everyone and a big thank you to @miumiu for creating a dress of my dreams."