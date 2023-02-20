Mama June Shannon Marries Justin Shroud in Second Ceremony One Year After Courthouse Wedding

Mama June and Justin Shroud tied the knot for a second time with their loved ones by their side, including June's kids. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin," she said.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 20, 2023 5:52 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesWeddingsCeleb KidsCouplesWedding DressHere Comes Honey Boo BooMama June
Watch: Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Reveal Which Celebs They'd Date

Two weddings are better than one.

At least, that seems to be the case with June “Mama June” Shannon, who married Justin Stroud for a second time after they officially tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse in March 2022. The couple decided to have a wedding re-do, but this time, they exchanged vows in Panama City, Fla with a breathtaking oceanfront view.

For their Feb. 18 nuptials, the pair celebrated their union with close family and friends, including Mama June's daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. Mama June's grandchildren StellaSylus and Bentley Efird—who Pumpkin shares with husband Joshua Efird—were also in attendance. 

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," Mama June said in a WE tv press release. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

photos
2022 Celebrity Weddings

According to the reality TV star, she and Justin envisioned a "very intimate" wedding.

"We didn't have any groomsmen or bridesmaids," she shared. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Mama June Shannon Marries Justin Shroud in Second Ceremony

2

Gia Giudice Calls Out Uncle Joe Gorga For Reunion With Dad Joe Giudice

3

Megan Fox Reacts to Cheating Rumors About Machine Gun Kelly Romance

Mama June said "I do" in a glitzy halter dress from David's Bridal that featured intricate embroidery, feathered appliqués and a sheer corset bodice. She styled her bridal gown with statement jewelry pieces, glam makeup and a half-up, half-down curly hairstyle that allowed her bright pink highlights to peek through.

Meanwhile, Justin donned a classic black and white tuxedo with a vibrant turquoise vest and matching tie from E&S Formal. He accessorized with Jordan sneakers.

For a closer look at their decorations, cute moments and more, keep scrolling to see photos of the couple's seaside ceremony!

Christine Salvador/WE tv
Blushing Bride
Christine Salvador/WE tv
Picture-Perfect
Christine Salvador/WE tv
Love at First Sight
Christine Salvador/WE tv
Blue Beauties
Christine Salvador/WE tv
Icing on the Cake
Christine Salvador/WE tv
Mr. & Mrs.
Christine Salvador/WE tv
Mama June & Her Girls
Christine Salvador/WE tv
Strike a Pose
Christine Salvador/WE tv
Head Over Heels

As for the icing on the cake? We tv will air Mama June and Justin's wedding in the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis, which debuts May 5.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Mama June Shannon Marries Justin Shroud in Second Ceremony

2

Gia Giudice Calls Out Uncle Joe Gorga For Reunion With Dad Joe Giudice

3

Megan Fox Reacts to Cheating Rumors About Machine Gun Kelly Romance

4

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted Out With Justin & Hailey Bieber

5

9 Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next TV Obsession