Mama June Shannon Marries Justin Shroud in Second Ceremony One Year After Courthouse Wedding

Watch : Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Reveal Which Celebs They'd Date

Two weddings are better than one.

At least, that seems to be the case with June “Mama June” Shannon, who married Justin Stroud for a second time after they officially tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse in March 2022. The couple decided to have a wedding re-do, but this time, they exchanged vows in Panama City, Fla with a breathtaking oceanfront view.

For their Feb. 18 nuptials, the pair celebrated their union with close family and friends, including Mama June's daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. Mama June's grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley Efird—who Pumpkin shares with husband Joshua Efird—were also in attendance.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," Mama June said in a WE tv press release. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"