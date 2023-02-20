See Gisele Bündchen Recreate Her 2004 Rio Carnival Look Nearly 20 Years Later

Gisele Bündchen is having a blast channeling the past.
The supermodel tapped into serious Y2K vibes as she celebrated 2023 Rio Carnival in her home country of Brazil. On Feb. 19, the 42-year-old was seen partying at the annual festival in a black Camarote Brahma N°1 crop top and white jeans—an outfit she previously wore way back in 2004.
Nearly 20 years ago, Gisele attended the same event rocking a red Brahma tee and white pants. And just like her latest look, she completed her ensemble at the time with hoop earrings and gold jewelry pieces.
As seen on social media, Gisele has been gearing up for this year's Carnival. On Feb. 16, she posted a video of herself boogying down to Marisa Monte's "Balança Pema" with dancer Justin Neto.
The runway star wrote in the caption, "Getting in the mood for carnival!"
Carnival comes three months after Gisele finalized her divorce with Tom Brady, with whom she shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. (Tom is also dad to Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.)
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she shared in a social media statement on Oct. 28. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
Noting that while she and the NFL star had "grown apart," Gisele continued, "I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."
Since the split, the former couple has continued to remain cordial. When Tom announced his second retirement from professional football earlier this month, Gisele commented on his Instagram post, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."
Likewise, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, gave a sweet nod to Gisele when sharing news of his retirement. "I love my family," he captioned his post. "I love my teammates / I love my friends / I love my coaches / I love football / I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you."