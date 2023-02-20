See Priyanka Chopra Hold Daughter Malti Close in Sweet Photos

Watch : See Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Bad First Date in Love Again

Priyanka Chopra is in mom mode.

The Quantico alum posted a series of photos of herself with her and Nick Jonas's 12-month-old daughter Malti to social media.

She captioned the Feb. 19 Instagram post, "Days like this," with a red heart emoji.

In one picture, Priyanka is rocking a tan, leather jacket and shades, while Malti sits in her lap wearing a pink Fendi set with a matching pink bow. But the cuteness doesn't stop there, as in the second snap, the 40-year-old and her daughter are in their pajamas as they cuddle in bed, with Priyanka covering Matli's face.

Also featured in the pic? A cameo from Nick Jonas's—arm. Peeking through from the other side of the bed is an arm with a tattoo, seemingly belonging to the singer.

The family appeared to be enjoying Sin City, as Priyanka pinned Las Vegas in the location of the Instagram carousel. Just a day before, the Jonas Brothers performed at the Dolby Live. The "Jealous" artist also showed some love for his wife with a series of pictures of them twinning in all black.

He captioned the Feb. 19 post, "Vegas with you."