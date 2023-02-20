See Priyanka Chopra Hold Daughter Malti Close in Sweet Photos

Priyanka Chopra is in mom mode.
The Quantico alum posted a series of photos of herself with her and Nick Jonas's 12-month-old daughter Malti to social media.
She captioned the Feb. 19 Instagram post, "Days like this," with a red heart emoji.
In one picture, Priyanka is rocking a tan, leather jacket and shades, while Malti sits in her lap wearing a pink Fendi set with a matching pink bow. But the cuteness doesn't stop there, as in the second snap, the 40-year-old and her daughter are in their pajamas as they cuddle in bed, with Priyanka covering Matli's face.
Also featured in the pic? A cameo from Nick Jonas's—arm. Peeking through from the other side of the bed is an arm with a tattoo, seemingly belonging to the singer.
The family appeared to be enjoying Sin City, as Priyanka pinned Las Vegas in the location of the Instagram carousel. Just a day before, the Jonas Brothers performed at the Dolby Live. The "Jealous" artist also showed some love for his wife with a series of pictures of them twinning in all black.
He captioned the Feb. 19 post, "Vegas with you."
The Baywatch actress echoed her husband's sentiments, reposting the photos to her Instagram Stories writing, "You are the wings I need to fly."
And prior to their weekend away, the couple made their first public appearance with Malti on Jan. 30. Priyanka and the 12-month-old cheered on Nick as he and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas took to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to receive their star for their band.
During his speech, the 30-year-old thanked Priyanka—who he tied the knot with in 2018—for standing by his side for the past four years.
"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you," he gushed. "It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you."
As for his little one? Well, the "Sucker" singer has some dreams for his future teenager.
"So, Malti Marie, hi babe," Nick said to his baby girl, "I can't wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."