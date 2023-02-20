BAFTA Film Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners

Watch : Michelle Yeoh Reminisces Over Her First BAFTAs

And the award goes to...

The 2023 British Academy Film Awards—a.k.a. The BAFTAs—kicked off with the glitz and glamour fans would expect from Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars.

For the Feb. 19 ceremony in London, celebrities showcased their fabulous and fierce attire, with Kate Middleton bringing the wow factor in an unexpected edgy look and even cheekily butt-tapped her husband Prince William.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Viola Davis and other A-listers turned the red carpet into a high-fashion affair. (See all of the looks here.) But the style moments weren't the only things worth swooning over.

In addition to Richard E. Grant hosting the BAFTAs with unforgettable bits and outfit changes, trophies were handed out to the best of the business and newcomers alike, including Elvis' Austin Butler, Tár's Cate Blanchett and many, many more.