BAFTA Film Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners

And the award goes to...
The 2023 British Academy Film Awards—a.k.a. The BAFTAs—kicked off with the glitz and glamour fans would expect from Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars.
For the Feb. 19 ceremony in London, celebrities showcased their fabulous and fierce attire, with Kate Middleton bringing the wow factor in an unexpected edgy look and even cheekily butt-tapped her husband Prince William.
Anya Taylor-Joy, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Viola Davis and other A-listers turned the red carpet into a high-fashion affair. (See all of the looks here.) But the style moments weren't the only things worth swooning over.
In addition to Richard E. Grant hosting the BAFTAs with unforgettable bits and outfit changes, trophies were handed out to the best of the business and newcomers alike, including Elvis' Austin Butler, Tár's Cate Blanchett and many, many more.
So, with that, see the full list of BAFTA 2023 winners below:
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director) — WINNER
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (Director)
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Navalny — WINNER
Moonage Daydream
Animated Film
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Director
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh
Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh — WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell — WINNER
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter
Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár — WINNER
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis — WINNER
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis — WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon — WINNER
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis — WINNER
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup & Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis — WINNER
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
The Whale
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water — WINNER
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — WINNER
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
British Short Film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye — WINNER
EE Rising Star Award
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl Mccormack
Emma Mackey — WINNER
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim