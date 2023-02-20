Rihanna Steps Out in L.A. After Announcing Pregnancy With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl

Watch : Rihanna's Super Bowl Reveal & Baby Boy's British Vogue Photoshoot

Pregnant Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond.

The "We Found Love" singer was spotted out in Los Angeles on Feb. 18 in a graphic T-shirt and jeans. Her L.A. outing comes just days after she performed an epic halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky.

The pair are also parents to a baby boy, who they welcomed in May.

Recently, Rihanna reflected on expanding her family. Though she did not mention her second pregnancy at the time, the "Needed Me" singer noted she was open to having more children.

"Listen, I'm down for whatever," Rihanna said in an interview for British Vogue's March edition. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."

As for what parenthood has been like for Rihanna and A$AP? For the 34-year-old, she feels it has leveled up their connection.