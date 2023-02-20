Rihanna Steps Out in L.A. After Announcing Pregnancy With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl

Pregnant Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond.
The "We Found Love" singer was spotted out in Los Angeles on Feb. 18 in a graphic T-shirt and jeans. Her L.A. outing comes just days after she performed an epic halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky.
The pair are also parents to a baby boy, who they welcomed in May.
Recently, Rihanna reflected on expanding her family. Though she did not mention her second pregnancy at the time, the "Needed Me" singer noted she was open to having more children.
"Listen, I'm down for whatever," Rihanna said in an interview for British Vogue's March edition. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."
As for what parenthood has been like for Rihanna and A$AP? For the 34-year-old, she feels it has leveled up their connection.
"We're best friends with a baby," she told the outlet. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."
Giving a glimpse into A$AP's relationship with their baby boy, Rihanna shared it's a strong bond between them.
"I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn," she shared. "He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: 'Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on?'"
It's safe to say A$AP is just as obsessed. In January, he touched on being "a full dad now," noting parenthood is "unexplainable."
"Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective," he told Apple Music 1, per Elite Daily. "But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful."