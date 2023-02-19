Megan Fox Addresses Cheating Rumors About Machine Gun Kelly Relationship as She Returns to Instagram

Megan Fox has returned to Instagram to set the record straight about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly amid cheating and breakup rumors.
On Feb. 19, the Transformers actress wrote in a new post, "There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."
Megan continued, "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now." The actress, who ended her post with a prayer hand and a purple heart emoji, turned off comments and set the number of followed accounts to zero.
On Feb. 12, the Jennifer's Body actress raised eyebrows by deleting her Instagram posts that contained pics of MGK, sharing a cryptic lyric about "dishonesty" from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me"—from the pop star's album Lemonade, and following just three users—Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet.
Megan later deleted her Instagram account entirely soon after fans began to leave comments speculating that she and MGK had broken up, with one theorizing the rocker "probably got with Sophie," seemingly in reference to the rocker's touring guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Megan replied to the poster, writing, "Maybe I got with Sophie," while the musician's management team issued a separate response to the cheating rumors.
"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," they told Page Six Feb. 15. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."
Her team added, "It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."
E! News has reached out to Sophie's rep for comment and has not yet heard back.
Meanwhile, Megan and MGK have been spotted out together twice since she deleted her Instagram. They were photographed leaving an office building in the Los Angeles area one day later, on Feb. 13, and then again on Valentine's Day, when they were seen driving together with the rocker behind the wheel.
MGK, who got engaged to Megan in January 2022, has not commented on the pair's current relationship status or the rumors. E! News had previously reached out their reps for further comment and has not heard back.