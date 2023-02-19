Megan Fox Addresses Cheating Rumors About Machine Gun Kelly Relationship as She Returns to Instagram

Watch : Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post

Megan Fox has returned to Instagram to set the record straight about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly amid cheating and breakup rumors.

On Feb. 19, the Transformers actress wrote in a new post, "There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

Megan continued, "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now." The actress, who ended her post with a prayer hand and a purple heart emoji, turned off comments and set the number of followed accounts to zero.

On Feb. 12, the Jennifer's Body actress raised eyebrows by deleting her Instagram posts that contained pics of MGK, sharing a cryptic lyric about "dishonesty" from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me"—from the pop star's album Lemonade, and following just three users—Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet.