Rebel Wilson Says Onscreen Kiss Sparked Ramona Agruma Romance

Now this is an aca-amazing announcement.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged. The Pitch Perfect star shared the news by posting some photos from their engagement to Instagram Feb. 19.

As seen in the pics, Rebel gave Ramona a stunning engagement ring during a trip to Disneyland. After popping the question, the now-engaged couple posed in front of the castle sporting matching pink and white sweaters surrounded by pink, white and yellow rose petals.

"We said YES!" Rebel wrote. "Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

Not only did Rebel share photos from their engagement shoot, but she also shared looks into the moments leading up to it on her IG Story the same day, including a pic of the two enjoying churros together at the park and a snap of herself smiling with the ring box a few days before the proposal.