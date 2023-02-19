Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted at Restaurant With Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Watch : Hailey Bieber Defends Kendall Jenner's "Long Ass Hands"

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny just embarked on a yummy outing.

The duo were spotted out to dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on Feb. 18 in Beverly Hills. For the occasion, Kendall sported leather-textured pants paired with an oversized jacket and boots. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was seen donning a baseball cap, a brown jacket and cream-colored pants.

As for the Biebers? Hailey attended the gathering in jeans and a black jacket, while Justin rocked a blue pant set paired with a cream-colored beanie.

The group's get together comes almost three months after a a source told E! News that Kendall and NBA star Devin Booker had called it quits in October "due to their busy schedules."

The former couple, who began dating in 2020, dated on and off throughout 2022. Prior to calling it quits in October, Kendall and Devin briefly split up in June. At the time, a source close to the model told E! News they parted ways after hitting "a rough patch."