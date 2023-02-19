Tom Sizemore Hospitalized After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Watch : Steven Spielberg Teases New "Spielberg" Documentary

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized in intensive care after sustaining a brain aneurysm.

The 61-year-old "is currently in critical condition and it's a wait and see situation," his rep told E! News Feb. 19, adding, "His family is aware and waiting for updates. There are no further updates at this time."

Sizemore is best known for his roles in '90s and '00s crime, war and action films. In addition to playing Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, he has starred in movies such as Born on the Fourth of July, Black Hawk Down, Heat, Natural Born Killers and Pearl Harbor. In 2000, Sizemore was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for his role in Witness Protection.

In recent years, Sizemore appeared on the Netflix series Cobra Kai and Showtime's 2017 revival of David Lynch's cult show Twin Peaks.