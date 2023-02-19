Tom Sizemore Hospitalized After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized in intensive care after sustaining a brain aneurysm.
The 61-year-old "is currently in critical condition and it's a wait and see situation," his rep told E! News Feb. 19, adding, "His family is aware and waiting for updates. There are no further updates at this time."
Sizemore is best known for his roles in '90s and '00s crime, war and action films. In addition to playing Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, he has starred in movies such as Born on the Fourth of July, Black Hawk Down, Heat, Natural Born Killers and Pearl Harbor. In 2000, Sizemore was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for his role in Witness Protection.
In recent years, Sizemore appeared on the Netflix series Cobra Kai and Showtime's 2017 revival of David Lynch's cult show Twin Peaks.
The Detroit native battled personal and legal turmoil during the past two decades, including several arrests for drug possession. In 2010, the actor, who has long struggled with addiction, appeared on the reality show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew with ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. Sizemore was convicted of battering and harassing her in 2003, charges he denied, and was given probation.
In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress from Utah sued the actor for alleged abuse of her when she was 11 years old during production of the film Born Killers, an accusation Sizemore denied. The lawsuit was later dismissed, the Associated Press reported.