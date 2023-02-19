Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins on the Late Drummer's Birthday

Watch : Taylor Hawkins' Wife Speaks Out 2 Months After His Death

Foo Fighters are paying homage to their late member.

In honor of what would have been Taylor Hawkins 51st birthday, the band shared a photo of Hawkins to Instagram Feb. 17 with the caption, "Miss you so much."

The tribute comes after Foo Fighters announced the "tragic and untimely" news of Hawkins' death on March 25, just five days after they took the stage together for a performance at Lollapalooza Argentina.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," a statement shared to their Instagram read. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

On March 26, the Colombian Attorney General's Office said that toxicology results showed Hawkins, who passed in a hotel room in Colombia hours before the band was set to play a show, had drugs in his system at the time of his death. However, a cause of death was not revealed.