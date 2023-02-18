Summer Pardi Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jon Pardi

A new member has joined the Pardi.
Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi have officially welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Presley Fawn Pardi.
The "Tequila Little Time" singer announced her arrival by sharing a photo of the little one wrapped in a blanket to Instagram Feb. 18. "Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi," Jon wrote. "Haha DAD joke!"
Jon noted in the caption that Presley arrived that day at 5:05 a.m., weighing seven pounds and 12 ounces.
Prior to welcoming their firstborn, Summer shared many glimpses into her pregnancy journey, including the moment she told Jon she was pregnant by taping a positive pregnancy test and a sign to the back of their boat.
"We had just gotten our new boat and i said there was a big scratch on the back of it," Summer explained in a September Instagram post. "Even with the baby on board sign AND pregnancy test he still didn't get it.. he thought i was just making fun of him because the boat was his new baby. 5 minutes later he was blasting baby shark in the kitchen, already thriving hahah"
Summer, who wed Jon in 2020, paired this tale with video footage of this very moment. Once it clicked for Jon, he embraced her in a hug.
The following month, Summer and Jon revealed their baby's sex by posting footage of a video shoot together that began in black and white before turning to color to showcase Summer's pink outfits. The montage was made complete with a message at the end that read, "Baby Pardi is a girl."
Closer to Presley's arrival, Summer noted that she was staying present in this chapter, while also looking forward to the next one.
"Soaking up these last few days…," she wrote on IG Feb. 12. "Crazy to think that any day now I'll wake up and be holding this tiny human that I've been creating for the last 10 months."
That day has arrived, and it's safe to say Summer and Jon are head over boots for their little one.