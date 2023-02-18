Summer Pardi Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jon Pardi

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

A new member has joined the Pardi.

Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi have officially welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Presley Fawn Pardi.

The "Tequila Little Time" singer announced her arrival by sharing a photo of the little one wrapped in a blanket to Instagram Feb. 18. "Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi," Jon wrote. "Haha DAD joke!"

Jon noted in the caption that Presley arrived that day at 5:05 a.m., weighing seven pounds and 12 ounces.

Prior to welcoming their firstborn, Summer shared many glimpses into her pregnancy journey, including the moment she told Jon she was pregnant by taping a positive pregnancy test and a sign to the back of their boat.