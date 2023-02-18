Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Cozy on Snowy Valentine's Day Trip

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife with a snowy vacation. See glimpses into their romantic stay.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 18, 2023 8:26 PMTags
VacationTravis BarkerValentine's DayKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: See Travis Barker's New Ink That May Be a Kourtney Kardashian Body Part

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent Valentine's Day chilling out. 

The couple rang in the loved-up holiday with a romantic getaway to a luxury desert spot overlooking mountains. It snowed during their stay, which provided plenty of cozy time for the pair.

As seen in Kourtney's Feb. 18 Instagram post, which was captioned "snowed in with my Valentine," the duo spent time by a fireplace and enjoyed a game of Connect 4 by candlelight, as well as a walk outside as snow was falling.

Kourtney also included a sweet photo of her and Travis sharing a kiss while she held a red rose. But the romance does not stop there. The Blink-182 drummer took to the comment section Feb. 18 to write, "Friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever."

Earlier this week, Travis shared more glimpses into this vacation on IG, including a bundled up selfie with Kourtney, a photo of her feet as the couple hung out in bed and a snap of a starry sky.

photos
Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

Travis, who married Kourtney in a lavish, Italian ceremony in May, paired his pics with the words "First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Paul Wesley Files to Divorce Ines de Ramon Amid Her Brad Pitt Outings

2

See Coco Austin and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel All Grown Up on Red Carpet

3

Behati Prinsloo Posts First Adam Levine Pic Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

Last Valentine's Day, Travis gifted Kourtney a huge floral arrangement, which featured statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. During Valentine's Day 2021, they spent time together by a fireplace. But things were just beginning to heat up, as two days later, they made their relationship Instagram official.

Instagram

Now, in the blink-182 of an eye, the pair celebrated the romantic occasion as husband and wife.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Paul Wesley Files to Divorce Ines de Ramon Amid Her Brad Pitt Outings

2

See Coco Austin and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel All Grown Up on Red Carpet

3

Behati Prinsloo Posts First Adam Levine Pic Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

4

Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dies by Apparent Suicide at 49

5

Watch Kylie Jenner's Son Aire Eat His "First Ice Cream" at Disneyland