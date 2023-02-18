Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Cozy on Snowy Valentine's Day Trip

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent Valentine's Day chilling out.
The couple rang in the loved-up holiday with a romantic getaway to a luxury desert spot overlooking mountains. It snowed during their stay, which provided plenty of cozy time for the pair.
As seen in Kourtney's Feb. 18 Instagram post, which was captioned "snowed in with my Valentine," the duo spent time by a fireplace and enjoyed a game of Connect 4 by candlelight, as well as a walk outside as snow was falling.
Kourtney also included a sweet photo of her and Travis sharing a kiss while she held a red rose. But the romance does not stop there. The Blink-182 drummer took to the comment section Feb. 18 to write, "Friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever."
Earlier this week, Travis shared more glimpses into this vacation on IG, including a bundled up selfie with Kourtney, a photo of her feet as the couple hung out in bed and a snap of a starry sky.
Travis, who married Kourtney in a lavish, Italian ceremony in May, paired his pics with the words "First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you."
Last Valentine's Day, Travis gifted Kourtney a huge floral arrangement, which featured statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. During Valentine's Day 2021, they spent time together by a fireplace. But things were just beginning to heat up, as two days later, they made their relationship Instagram official.
Now, in the blink-182 of an eye, the pair celebrated the romantic occasion as husband and wife.