Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Cozy on Snowy Valentine's Day Trip

Watch : See Travis Barker's New Ink That May Be a Kourtney Kardashian Body Part

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent Valentine's Day chilling out.

The couple rang in the loved-up holiday with a romantic getaway to a luxury desert spot overlooking mountains. It snowed during their stay, which provided plenty of cozy time for the pair.

As seen in Kourtney's Feb. 18 Instagram post, which was captioned "snowed in with my Valentine," the duo spent time by a fireplace and enjoyed a game of Connect 4 by candlelight, as well as a walk outside as snow was falling.

Kourtney also included a sweet photo of her and Travis sharing a kiss while she held a red rose. But the romance does not stop there. The Blink-182 drummer took to the comment section Feb. 18 to write, "Friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever."

Earlier this week, Travis shared more glimpses into this vacation on IG, including a bundled up selfie with Kourtney, a photo of her feet as the couple hung out in bed and a snap of a starry sky.