Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo With Adam Levine Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

Watch : Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

Adam Levine is back on Behati Prinsloo's Instagram, this time as a father of three.

The former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself with her husband on Feb. 17, more than two weeks after giving birth to their third child, whose name and sex has not been made public. It marked the first pic of Adam that Behati has posted in five months, when she announced her pregnancy and he later faced cheating allegations.

In the new photo, Behati and Levine hold basketballs while playing an arcade game at what appeared to be Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine and Alexis Novak's wedding, which took place at their home earlier this month. Behati captioned her post, "Pop-a-shot," and also included more photos from the event, including an image of herself and the bride shooting hoops.

Behati last shared an image of Adam on her Instagram on Sept. 14, 2022, when she posted a photo of the two promoting their Calirosa tequila brand.