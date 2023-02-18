Paul Wesley Files For Divorce From Ines de Ramon Amid Her Rumored Romance With Brad Pitt

Watch : Nina Dobrev Gushes Over Reunion With Ex Costar Paul Wesley

Paul Wesley is moving forward with his divorce from ex Ines de Ramon.

About five months after the Vampire Diaries actor and jewelry designer announced their breakup, Paul filed divorce papers with the Los Angeles Superior Court to end their four-year marriage. According to the court document obtained by E! News Feb. 17, Paul—who didn't fill out a request for spousal support—cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split.

The 40-year-old listed their date of separation as "TBD," though a rep for the couple told E! News in September that they had broken up in the spring of 2022.

"The decision to separate is mutual," the rep said. "They request privacy at this time."

Paul and Ines tied the knot in August 2018, per the filing, but didn't make their red carpet debut until a year later at the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.

Prior to their relationship, Paul was married to Beautiful People actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.