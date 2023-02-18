Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dies by Apparent Suicide at 49

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kellie Pickler has suffered an unimaginable loss.

The country singer's husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, was found dead after an apparent suicide at her Tennessee home on Feb. 17, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told E! News in a statement. He was 49.

Officers were called to Pickler's residence around 1:21 p.m. local time after she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to a bedroom/office upstairs, police said. "Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier," the statement noted, "did not see her husband, and began looking for him."

Per authorities, Jacobs' death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

E! News has reached out to Pickler's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

Pickler, 36, married Jacobs in a private Carribbean ceremony in 2011, more than five years after she competed on the fifth season of American Idol. The couple starred on three seasons of their CMT reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler, from 2015 to 2017.