My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

This news will make you say Opa!
The Portokalos family will return to the screen once more when My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hits theaters on Sept. 8, Focus Features confirmed. The film will be the franchise's third installment following its 2016 sequel and the fan-favorite 2002 classic.
It will be directed by Nia Vardalos, who wrote and starred in the first two installments.
"It's thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award nominated writer, not only in front of the camera as our star, but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece," Rita Wilson, one of the movie's producers, said in a statement. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for twenty-one years. I'm so happy that more joy is on the way."
Vardalos reflected on the franchise's journey, as well as gave a glimpse into the third movie's filming process.
"The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers' first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise," Vardalos said in a statement. "We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free."
Vardalos will return as Fotoula "Toula" Portokalos-Miller in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, but she's not the only one coming back to the franchise. John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides and Joey Fatone will also reprise their roles in the third film.
The star-studded cast also includes Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actor Elias Kavacas and Melina Kotselou.
