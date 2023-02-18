See Coco Austin and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

Watch : Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

Your heart will melt over Ice-T's latest family outing.

The rapper was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Feb. 17—and naturally, his wife of two decades Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel were by his side for the special moment.

Ice-T stepped out in a black bomber jacket, trousers and dark fedora at the ceremony in Los Angeles, while Coco donned a leopard print bodycon dress. However, their 7-year-old stole the show in a sweet navy frock with a red trim collar and knit cardigan.

"So proud of Ice," Coco wrote on Instagram. "It was a great day!!"

The Think Like a Man Too star, who has made headlines for her controversial parenting in recent months, quipped in another video that she was probably "more excited" than her husband for the event.

That might not be so though, as Ice noted that "s--t just popped off" during his eyebrow-raising, expletive-filled speech.