See Coco Austin and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

Your heart will melt over Ice-T's latest family outing.
The rapper was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Feb. 17—and naturally, his wife of two decades Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel were by his side for the special moment.
Ice-T stepped out in a black bomber jacket, trousers and dark fedora at the ceremony in Los Angeles, while Coco donned a leopard print bodycon dress. However, their 7-year-old stole the show in a sweet navy frock with a red trim collar and knit cardigan.
"So proud of Ice," Coco wrote on Instagram. "It was a great day!!"
The Think Like a Man Too star, who has made headlines for her controversial parenting in recent months, quipped in another video that she was probably "more excited" than her husband for the event.
That might not be so though, as Ice noted that "s--t just popped off" during his eyebrow-raising, expletive-filled speech.
"All the nay-sayers, all the people that wanted to end my career, now I'm on the Walk of Fame, bitcha-- motherf--kers," he said. "You gotta let those haters motivate you."
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor added, "If it wasn't for the haters, I definitely wouldn't have pulled this off… Imma give you so much more to hate in the future, trust me."
This week has been filled with causes of celebration for Ice and Coco. Just one day prior to Ice receiving his star, the "Body Count" hitmaker and Coco marked another big milestone: his 65th birthday. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life also the man who's been holding me down for decades," she gushed on Instagram. "you're such a hard worker and an awesome daddy.. I love you so."
Scroll on to see the family celebrate Ice-T's star and more cute pics together.