See Coco Austin and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

Coco Austin and Ice-T's daughter Chanel looked so grown up in a fancy dress at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony this week. See their family photo below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 18, 2023 12:45 AMTags
FamilyIce-TCelebritiesHollywood Walk Of Fame
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

Your heart will melt over Ice-T's latest family outing. 

The rapper was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Feb. 17—and naturally, his wife of two decades Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel were by his side for the special moment. 

Ice-T stepped out in a black bomber jacket, trousers and dark fedora at the ceremony in Los Angeles, while Coco donned a leopard print bodycon dress. However, their 7-year-old stole the show in a sweet navy frock with a red trim collar and knit cardigan.

"So proud of Ice," Coco wrote on Instagram. "It was a great day!!" 

The Think Like a Man Too star, who has made headlines for her controversial parenting in recent months, quipped in another video that she was probably "more excited" than her husband for the event. 

That might not be so though, as Ice noted that "s--t just popped off" during his eyebrow-raising, expletive-filled speech.

photos
Ice-T and Daughter Chanel's Cutest Moments

"All the nay-sayers, all the people that wanted to end my career, now I'm on the Walk of Fame, bitcha-- motherf--kers," he said. "You gotta let those haters motivate you."

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor added, "If it wasn't for the haters, I definitely wouldn't have pulled this off… Imma give you so much more to hate in the future, trust me."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This week has been filled with causes of celebration for Ice and Coco. Just one day prior to Ice receiving his star, the "Body Count" hitmaker and Coco marked another big milestone: his 65th birthday. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life also the man who's been holding me down for decades," she gushed on Instagram. "you're such a hard worker and an awesome daddy.. I love you so."

Scroll on to see the family celebrate Ice-T's star and more cute pics together.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Chanel and Coco Austin supported Ice-T during his Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2023.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Walk of Fame Fam

The family of three posed in front of his newly minted star in Los Angeles.

Instagram
If the Shoe Fits!

Baby Chanel enjoyed a shopping outing with her mom in Prague and showed that she's not too young to share in the fun.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

"Every moment with daddy is super cool..Even Cheeto time!! Late night snack on bus," mom captioned this picture of quality father-daughter time while the rapper is on tour.

Instagram
Summer Fun

The model and her little one soaked up the sun at their house in Arizona.

Instagram
Model-In-Training

"Someone caught me in mom's shoe closest again...So I guess I'll strike some of my poses," Coco captioned the shot of the cute tot showing off her modeling abilities.

Instagram
Growing Collection

The then 2-year-old child showed off her enviable collection of toys in this adorable post.

Instagram
Royal Family

The famous family visited the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and sat upon a gold throne.

Instagram
Makin' It Rain

Starting young! Chanel threw money in this hilarious imagine which was captioned, "Baby Hustler."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Backstage VIP

While celebrating music's biggest weekend, the mother-daughter duo visits the WowWee table featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge.

Instagram
High Five

At 13 months, Chanel is growing up to be a big star!

Instagram
Thumbs Up

It's family day at iPic Theaters as Ice-T and Coco bring Chanel to see The Girl on the Train

Instagram
Bling, Bling

Little Chanel dresses up for New York Fashion Week with a pair of custom, crystal-embellished sneakers because she's just cool like that.

Instagram
#Perfection

So adorable! Chanel is always ready for her close-up.

Instagram
Boss Baby

What's a baby girl to do with so many headbands and bows? Look cute, of course!

Instagram
Shoe Game

Coco better watch out because Chanel's got her eyes on mama's heels!

Instagram
Peek-a-Boo

Aww! Chanel is having the time of her life playing peek-a-boo with dad.

Instagram
Flamingo Cutie

"Don't hate on my pink flamingo outfit!" her mom wrote.

Instagram
Up and at 'Em

Baby Chanel is held by her mother in between her besties, Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Giddy Up

Baby Chanel hitches a ride with Spartacus.

Instagram
Twinning Again!

The mother-daughter duo are all smiles in their matching striped swimsuits.

Instagram
Tutu Cute

Chanel looked quite happy to be spending the day with her mama on a photo shoot!

Coco / Snapchat
Sound Check

The baby watches her dad perform with the band Body Count in Arizona.

Instagram
Dog Sitters

Chanel appears with her big brothers Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

The baby appears with her father in a photo posted on her (yes her) Instagram page.

Coco / Snapchat
Meal Time!

The baby tries solid food for the first time.

Instagram
"Instagram Famous"

Well, obviously... She is a superstar.

Instagram
Hats Off to a Baby Fashion Icon

Chanel's style is effortlessly cute--just look at those sunflowers!

Instagram
Mommy's Little Princess

Could Chanel's grin be any cuter?

Instagram
Island Girls

Coco and Chanel say hello to Snapchat!

photos
View More Photos From Ice-T & Coco's Cutest Pictures of Daughter Chanel
