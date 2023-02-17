Tiger Woods Apologizes for Handing Golfer Justin Thomas a Tampon During PGA Tournament

Watch : Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is sorry after a stunt he pulled on fellow golfer Justin Thomas went viral.

On Feb. 16, cameras captured the 47-year-old covertly passing a tampon to Thomas, 29, at the ninth hole of the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. As seen in footage circulating on social media, Thomas quickly dropped the tampon to the ground before breaking out into laughter with his competitor. The two then shared a side hug as they walked to the fairway.

After the exchange drew backlash online, with some accusing Woods of exhibiting misogynistic behavior by handing Thomas—who had been outdriven by 20 yards at the time—a menstrual product, the athlete issued an apology.

"It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way," he told reporters during a Feb. 17 press conference, according to ESPN. "If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun."

He continued, "If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way."