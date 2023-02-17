See Mark Consuelos Join Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live After Co-Host Announcement

Mark Consuelos is ready to take on his new role.
The All My Children actor, who will replace Ryan Seacrest as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, said he's feeling "great" about working alongside wife Kelly Ripa on the daytime talk show.
Adding that he is not experiencing "second thoughts," Mark praised Live as his "favorite show in the morning."
There's also the added bonus of co-hosting along Kelly, his wife of over 26 years. "I get to share a cup of coffee with you every morning before the show," he said in a Feb. 17 episode of Live, "and I'll have one with you on the show as well."
In fact, their previous experience acting on the set of All My Children have prepared the couple—who are parents to Michael, 25, Lola, 21 and Joaquin, 19—for this moment.
"We did this before in much more difficult circumstances, we worked together on a soap opera for seven years," Mark said. "We were scene partners. We worked 12-hour days, hour-and-a-half commute both ways. We've done it. I'm not nervous."
As for whether their new roles as co-hosts will impact their marriage, Mark recalled how the talk show has actually helped their relationship in the past.
"I consider this a safe space," he said. "To be honest, I sometimes wait if I have a little something I want to get off my chest, this thing I need to talk about, and I've done it here. Nine and out of 10 times it's been resolved here."
Mark was revealed as Ryan's replacement on Feb. 16 following the television personality's announcement he was leaving Live, which he called a "bittersweet" and "hard decision."
"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Ryan said in a statement Feb. 16. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."
Kelly also heavily felt Ryan's departure.
"I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan," Kelly shared in a statement. "Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."