See Mark Consuelos Join Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live After Co-Host Announcement

Watch : Ryan Seacrest LEAVING Live With Kelly and Ryan

Mark Consuelos is ready to take on his new role.

The All My Children actor, who will replace Ryan Seacrest as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, said he's feeling "great" about working alongside wife Kelly Ripa on the daytime talk show.

Adding that he is not experiencing "second thoughts," Mark praised Live as his "favorite show in the morning."

There's also the added bonus of co-hosting along Kelly, his wife of over 26 years. "I get to share a cup of coffee with you every morning before the show," he said in a Feb. 17 episode of Live, "and I'll have one with you on the show as well."

In fact, their previous experience acting on the set of All My Children have prepared the couple—who are parents to Michael, 25, Lola, 21 and Joaquin, 19—for this moment.

"We did this before in much more difficult circumstances, we worked together on a soap opera for seven years," Mark said. "We were scene partners. We worked 12-hour days, hour-and-a-half commute both ways. We've done it. I'm not nervous."