Shop 10 of Our Favorite Black-Owned & Founded Accessory Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In honor of Black History Month, we're uplifting a few of our favorite Black-owned and founded accessory brands. There are tons of noteworthy labels out there, so to narrow down your search, we've rounded up a few of our favorite accessory brands, from Telfar and Ten Wilde to Brandon Blackwood and more. All of these accessory labels need to be on your radar, and you're definitely going to want to shop them year-round. Whether you're looking for a new handbag, a pair of show-stopping heels or some new jewelry, our guide has got you covered.
Scroll below and get to shopping some amazing Black-owned and founded accessory brands.
A A K S Tia Raffia Bucket Bag
Founded by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi, A A K S is a handbag label crafted in Ghana that embraces the weaving techniques by the women of Ghana. The brand is all about vibrant colors and beautiful, ethical craftsmanship. We love this bucket bag available at Nordstrom.
Noir T-Shirt Turban
Handcrafted by a small team of artisans, You Go Natural's beautiful headwraps will protect your natural hair in style. The hand-tied and secured top-bun design is perfect for everyday wear, too.
UGG x TELFAR Genuine Shearling Bucket Hat
Telfar is a celeb-loved brand that we cannot get enough of. Whether it's their stylish tote bags or accessories from their collab with UGG, we want all of their trendy and chic pieces.
JJGRANT Sorry Not Hat
J. GRANT founded lifestyle brand JJGRANT in 2015, and the result is an artistic and trendy fashion line. JJGRANT pieces are available at Foot Locker, like this funky, cool "Sorry Not" hat.
Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Croc Embossed Leather Trunk Crossbody Bag
Brandon Blackwood makes some stunning, fashionable pieces, like this mini trunk crossbody bag that you can snag from Nordstrom.
BYCHARI Sade Hoops womens
These stunning gold hoops come from a Black-founded and celeb-loved brand, BYCHARI. Their beautiful jewelry is understated yet dazzling, and you can shop them on Amazon.
Twisted Chain
Ten Wilde is another stunning jewelry brand that makes affordable, quality pieces. From gold staples to the most beautiful hoop earrings, Ten Wilde's jewelry is perfect for the everyday.
Teva x Coco and Breezy - GROUNDED 102 (ADULT)
Coco and Breezy crafts the chicest sunnies. The brand was founded by twin sisters, Corianna and Brianna Dotson. Their sunglasses protect the eyes while looking stylish and cool.
Brother Vellies Bike Ankle Strap Sandal
These Brother Vellies ankle strap sandals are super cute, and on sale from $495 to $158. The Black owned and female led label is available on Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and more, and their pieces aim to redefine luxury.
Vavvoune Mishe Linen & Leather Crossbody Bag
Vavvoune is a leather bag and accessories brand based in New York City, and their designs are chic and timeless, like this linen and leather crossbody bag.