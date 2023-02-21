Love Is Blind Season 4: Get Your First Look and Find Out When It Premieres

Watch : Nick Lachey Talks Love Is Blind, Family & Netflix's Perfect Match

It's almost time to return to the pods.

The fourth season of Netflix's Love Is Blind will hit the streamer March 24—this time, set in Seattle. In a Feb. 21 teaser, the show's legions of dedicated fans are put front and center.

In a compiled montage, various fan reactions to some of the most dramatic Love Is Blind moments in history are shown. "This man's getting down on one knee," one viewer says, while the same viewer later screams, "Oh my gosh, they both said 'I do!'"

While watching Jarrette and Iyana's wedding from Love Is Blind season two, another viewer says, "They're so cute, man!" (Shhh...nobody tell him what happened next.)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel even gets in on the fun. "When I'm dying and they go, 'What is the meaning of life?'" Trixie says to comedy partner Katya in a clip from their Netflix web series I Like to Watch. "I'm gonna go, 'One time, on Love Is Blind...'"