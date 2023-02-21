Love Is Blind Season 4: Get Your First Look and Find Out When It Premieres

It's almost time to return to the pods.
The fourth season of Netflix's Love Is Blind will hit the streamer March 24—this time, set in Seattle. In a Feb. 21 teaser, the show's legions of dedicated fans are put front and center.
In a compiled montage, various fan reactions to some of the most dramatic Love Is Blind moments in history are shown. "This man's getting down on one knee," one viewer says, while the same viewer later screams, "Oh my gosh, they both said 'I do!'"
While watching Jarrette and Iyana's wedding from Love Is Blind season two, another viewer says, "They're so cute, man!" (Shhh...nobody tell him what happened next.)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel even gets in on the fun. "When I'm dying and they go, 'What is the meaning of life?'" Trixie says to comedy partner Katya in a clip from their Netflix web series I Like to Watch. "I'm gonna go, 'One time, on Love Is Blind...'"
The teaser ends with a candid voiceover from one of the season four contestants. "I set this bar crazy high," the mystery man says. "I just hope it lives up to what we're hoping it will."
There's only one way to find out!
"Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them," Netflix teased about season four. "Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods."
The streamer continued, "When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?"
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the first five episodes of season four drop March 24. The following three will premiere March 31, with the next three hitting the streamer April 7. Everything leads up to the season finale, which premieres April 14.
In the meantime, the first three seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.