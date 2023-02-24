The MixtapE! Presents The Weeknd, Halsey, Logic and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Music fans, we've earned this remix.
On Feb. 24, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande released a new version of his 2006 hit single "Die for You." While the track is one of his biggest hits to date, The Weeknd said it was one of the hardest to write.
"It took forever to finish that record," the Grammy winner previously told Apple Music when the song was first released. "Technically, it's the last record on the album, but I wanted it to feel it coming as the last record."
While The Weeknd and Ariana's latest release may be familiar, artists like Lil Wayne, Logic and more artists are releasing brand-new tracks. Keep reading to see our picks for the weekend.
Halsey—"Die 4 Me"
Nearly four years after Halsey's original "Die 4 Me" verse appeared on the collaboration alongside Post Malone and Future, the singer is ready to share a solo version. "It's been long known in my fanbase that there's a demo of ‘Die 4 Me' with just me on it," Halsey explained on Twitter Feb. 17. "I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out."
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande—"Die For You (Remix)"
Before The Weeknd's anticipated Live at SoFi Stadium special premieres on HBO Feb. 25, the Grammy winner decided to team up with Ariana for a remix of his hit single from the Starboy album. As he teased on Instagram Feb. 23, "The journey continues @arianagrande."
Logic feat. Norah Jones—"Paradise II"
If there's one song you listen to from Logic's new album College Park, make sure it's his collaboration with Norah, which chronicles his journey in the industry thus far. "Cruisin' through the borderlands, catch a vibe / Fatherhood my hustle, nowadays I'm makin' music on the side," he raps. "I confide in the page, weed smoke fill the air like Sage / Thirty-two my age, I spot a couple grays."
Lil Wayne feat. DMX—"Kant Nobody"
Fresh off his Global Impact Award at the 2023 Recording Academy Honors, the rapper is back with a track produced by Swizz Beatz. In the chorus, Li Wayne celebrates one of his late contemporaries as he recites, "All I need is a beat with a DMX sample."
Channel Tres—"Big Time"
In his new EP Real Cultural S--t, Channel debuts three brand-new tracks that could easily be described as some of Channel's most authentic work yet. If you can only explore one song, make sure it's "Big Time," which showcases just how far he has come since he began releasing music in 2018.
Phabo feat. Shaé Universe—"Out of Touch"
Fresh off his sold-out headline tour, Phabo is back with his first new release of 2023. "As an artist, we co-exist with an ongoing stigma that we're unable to walk a faithful line when it comes to long-distance relationships," Phabo said. "Oftentimes we stumble upon love in new cities and countries which leaves us chasing a moment or a specific emotion. A feeling that easily flees with surmounting schedule demands and a budding career. So I feel like this song fairly allows space for both Shae and I to detail what that experience can be like."
Tauren Wells—"Halo"
Bow down to the 10-time Grammy nominee for having the courage to cover Beyoncé's smash-hit single. In his cover of "Halo," Tauren quickly energizes the early 2000s classic by blending a soulful serenade with the addition of an upbeat rhythm. Perhaps you too will see his halo. Listen to the song exclusively on Spotify Singles.
