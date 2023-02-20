You can admit it: At least a part of you is enamored by Joe Goldberg—and that's by design.
Ahead of You's season four, part one premiere on Feb. 9, Penn Badgley explained the psychology behind his charismatic serial killer.
"We have created a character that we want people to be charmed by, seduced by," he exclusively told E! News on Feb. 7. "It's not like it's a clinical portrait of a serial killer and everybody just happens to be obsessed with him. No, it's on us that everybody likes him so much. We've created him that way."
But Joe's not the only charming criminal on TV. Television history is rife with characters so bad you can't help but love to hate them. From mischievous miscreants to outright murderers, there's no shortage of anti-heroes in the TV landscape.
Since You's premiere in 2018, Joe has racked up quite the body count—including many of the show's other fan-favorite characters.
"Who is anyone to accurately judge whether or not someone can be redeemed?" Penn continued. "OK, if you're talking a serial killer, maybe it's safe to say people who've killed that many people cannot be redeemed."
However, you'll have to wait until March 9 for season four, part two of the Netflix series to find out if Joe is ultimately redeemable. Although, Penn did admit, "I'll go ahead and say Joe can't change, won't change."
In the meantime, keep reading to see where Joe Goldberg ranks amongst TV's most notorious anti-heroes. And be warned, there are obvious spoilers below...