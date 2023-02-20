Where Joe Goldberg Ranks Amongst TV's Most Notorious Anti-Heroes

Watch : You Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe Has His Own Stalker

You can admit it: At least a part of you is enamored by Joe Goldberg—and that's by design.

Ahead of You's season four, part one premiere on Feb. 9, Penn Badgley explained the psychology behind his charismatic serial killer.

"We have created a character that we want people to be charmed by, seduced by," he exclusively told E! News on Feb. 7. "It's not like it's a clinical portrait of a serial killer and everybody just happens to be obsessed with him. No, it's on us that everybody likes him so much. We've created him that way."

But Joe's not the only charming criminal on TV. Television history is rife with characters so bad you can't help but love to hate them. From mischievous miscreants to outright murderers, there's no shortage of anti-heroes in the TV landscape.

Since You's premiere in 2018, Joe has racked up quite the body count—including many of the show's other fan-favorite characters.