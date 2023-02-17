Louis Tomlinson Holds Hands With Model Sofie Nyvang After Eleanor Calder Breakup

Watch : One Direction Dads: From Zaddy to Daddy

It looks like there's been some (night) changes in Louis Tomlinson's love life.

One month after it was reported that he had split on-and-off girlfriend Eleanor Calder, the One Direction alum stepped out with Sofie Nyvang in Los Angeles. On Feb. 15, Louis was spotted holding hands with the model as they grabbed coffee at a local cafe.

For the occasion, Louis and Sofie channeled their inner rockers and wore Black Sabbath and Metallica shirts, respectively. The "Back to You" singer paired his tee with khaki-colored pants, white sneakers and sunglasses, while the California-based influencer completed her look with baggy black jeans, leather jacket and a silver chain necklace.

At one point during the day, Louis and Sofie were seen chatting and laughing while sipping on their drinks.

It's unclear exactly when Louis parted ways with Eleanor, though the duo do have a history of breakups and makeups. The couple first started dating in 2011 at the height of One Direction's fame, but called it quits about four years later. Louis went on to welcome son Freddie Reign with stylist Briana Jungwirth in 2016, before rekindling his romance with Eleanor in early 2017.