Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and More Celeb Couples Turning 2023 SAG Awards Into a Glamorous Date Night

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

It's no act: These couples are having the best time at the 2023 SAG Awards.

On Feb. 26, love was in the air at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles as celebs and their significant others arrived for a night of glitz, glamour and celebration of the best performances in TV and film. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

Take Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, for example, who enjoyed a parents' night out at the star-studded event. The couple—who share daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7—were beaming ear-to-ear as they pulled up to the star-studded event.

Meanwhile, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts turned the Screen Actors Guild gathering were dressed to impress for the ultimate date night. Rocking a yellow custom Vera Wang gown, the Reno 911! star turned heads as she posed next to her wife, who donned a Dolce & Gabbana suit for the black tie occasion.

Though this year's SAG Awards will not feature any hosts, the ceremony will still be surely one to remember. After all, the competition is fierce with The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once up for five nominations each, tying the record for most nods received by a single movie since 1998's Shakespeare in Love, 2002's Chicago and 2008's Doubt.