Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and More Celeb Couples Turning 2023 SAG Awards Into a Glamorous Date Night

From Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, check out all the celebrity couples who took over the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet.

Watch: SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

It's no act: These couples are having the best time at the 2023 SAG Awards.

On Feb. 26, love was in the air at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles as celebs and their significant others arrived for a night of glitz, glamour and celebration of the best performances in TV and film. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

Take Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, for example, who enjoyed a parents' night out at the star-studded event. The couple—who share daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7—were beaming ear-to-ear as they pulled up to the star-studded event.

Meanwhile, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts turned the Screen Actors Guild gathering were dressed to impress for the ultimate date night. Rocking a yellow custom Vera Wang gown, the Reno 911! star turned heads as she posed next to her wife, who donned a Dolce & Gabbana suit for the black tie occasion.

Though this year's SAG Awards will not feature any hosts, the ceremony will still be surely one to remember. After all, the competition is fierce with The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once up for five nominations each, tying the record for most nods received by a single movie since 1998's Shakespeare in Love, 2002's Chicago and 2008's Doubt.

photos
Celebrity Couples at the SAG Awards

On the television front, Ozark's final season leads the pack with four nominations, including acting nods for Jason BatemanLaura Linney and Julia Garner. (See the complete list of nominations here.)

Only time will tell who will walk home a big winner. For now, keep scrolling to see the celeb couples spotted on the red carpet.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Adam Sandler & Jackie Sandler
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Patricia Arquette & Eric White
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Bob Odenkirk & Naomi Odenkirk
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michael Imperioli & Victoria Imperioli
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jonathan Banks & Gennera Banks
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Charlene McKenna & Adam Rothenberg
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Sam Elliott & Katharine Ross

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

