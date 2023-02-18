The 73 Best Presidents’ Day Beauty Deals: Fenty Beauty, Tarte, Olaplex, Isle of Paradise, MAC, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just something so revitalizing about trying new beauty products and restocking your longtime favorites. If you are ready to shop, Presidents' Day Weekend is the best time to get some great deals and sales on hair care, makeup, skincare, dental products, beauty tools, bath and body essentials, self-tanner, and more of your favorites.
Get two bottles of Isle of Paradise Self-Tanner drops for less than the price of one. Score $252 worth of Tarte Cosmetics eyeshadow for only $33. You can get $104 worth of MAC Cosmetics products for just $49, no promo code needed. Buy two It Cosmetics mascaras for just $34 (a $52 value). Treat yourself to $90 worth of Olaplex hair products for only $47. Step up your skincare game with a major discount on the Foreo Luna Mini 3 cleansing device.
If you need some help planning your shopping, here's what you can expect from the rest of the list:
- Hair Care Deals
- Makeup Deals
- Skincare Deals
- Dental Product Deals
- Wellness Deals
- Bath and Body Deals
- Beauty Tool and Makeup Brush Deals
- Hair Tool and Accessory Deals
- Beauty Organizer Deals
- Self-Tanner Deals
Hair Care Deals
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
Skinstore has a bundle with $90 worth of Olaplex products on sale for just $47. This set is an easy-to-follow routine that always delivers results I'm thrilled with.
Here's the routine that works for me:
- Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Builder- I brush my clean, dry hair to make sure there are no tangles. I spray No. 0 all over my hair, making sure each section is saturated with product. I set a timer for ten minutes. I keep this on my hair, without rinsing it out.
- Olaplex Nº.3 Hair Perfector- After leaving No. 0 on my hair for ten minutes, I add No.3 on my hair from roots to ends. If I'm in a rush, I just leave it on for ten minutes and that's enough. However, if I have more time, sometimes I will leave it on for a half hour.
- N°4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo- I put this shampoo on my hair from roots to ends, lathering it up and making sure to massage it into my scalp.
- Olaplex Nº.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner- After shampooing, I put on this conditioner, paying close attention to the ends. I usually leave my conditioner on for about three minutes and shave my legs or something else to pass the time.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
No matter how many hairstyling tutorials you watch on YouTube and TikTok, sometimes you just can't control your hair. You can brush it and style it a million times over and there are still may be some baby hairs, flyaways, and frizz ruining your otherwise perfect look. If hairspray isn't cutting it, you need to add a hair wax stick to your beauty routine.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for $10. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
If you have eight seconds, you can revive your hair with this. According to the brand, this product makes hair silky and shiny without weighing down your strands.
It has 25,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would of thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!!"
Makeup Deals
MAC Ace Your Face Look In A Box
You can get $104 worth of MAC Cosmetics products for just $49, no promo code needed. QVC has a four-piece kit that will help you create an effortlessly glamorous look. The set has a satin finish lipstick in a beautiful deep red, a beige eyeshadow with pink sparkles, the beloved Technakohl eyeliner, and the iconic Prep + Prime Lip— which creates a perfectly even canvas for lip color application.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara Duo
If you want to take your lashes to new heights, you are in luck because there's a can't-miss deal at QVC. You can get two It Cosmetics mascaras for just $34. If you bought two mascaras individually, it would cost $52.
Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
You'll be all set with eyeshadow for months when you buy this duo. This 79% off deal has two, limited edition, XL size eyeshadow palettes featuring 36 new shades. The gilded palette has warm bronze, gold, dusty rose, and merlot shades. Another has taupe, moss, navy, and plum eyeshadows. These shadows are formulated with Amazonian clay for better, longer wear that looks fresh for up to 12 hours, per the brand.
A shopper raved, "I think it's all I will need forever! I'm so happy with the matte and shimmery color combo you gave in these two palettes. Worth every penny! A great deal!"
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Makeup Deals
Shop Fenty Beauty deals starting at just $10. Here are some of the best picks that are on sale right now:
- Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation for $19 (originally $40)
- 2 semi-matte lipsticks for $17
- 2 mini highlighters for $15
- Portable highlighter brush for $17
- Kabuki brush for $14
- Eyeshadow brush for $17
IT Cosmetics 50% Off Deals
Don't miss these 50% discounts on top-selling makeup and skincare from IT Cosmetics. Here are some of the best picks from the sale:
- IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara for $13
- IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Mascara for $13
- IT Cosmetics Je Ne Sais Quoi Hydrating Lip Balm Treatment for $18
- IT Cosmetics Beautiful Together Radiance-Restoring Skincare Duo for $28 ($84 value)
GXVE BY GWEN STEFANI Mini Originals Lip Set
No one does a red lip like Gwen Stefani. This three-piece set has clean lipsticks in satin, matte, and liquid matte finishes, all in the singer's signature red shade.
Sephora Deals
There are hundreds of half price deals at Sephora right now. Here are some great picks:
Lancome Deals
Save 50% on Lancome skincare, makeup, and fragrances— no promo code needed.
Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
This set includes a bronzer and five blushes— 4 matte and 1 with a luminous finish. These silky soft powders glide on smoothly for easy-to-build coverage without harsh lines or clown-looking cheeks. These formulas are waterproof with 12 hours of wear.
A shopper insisted, "You need this palette! I absolutely LOVE this blush palette! It has the perfect shades, consistency, and gives such a beautiful flushed look. This is a staple for anyone who loves blush."
Tarte Modern Mosaic Palette Wardrobe
Create dazzling looks with these eyeshadow and cream cheek palettes.
There are eight shadows in warm colors with matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes that you can wear on your own layer, or mix and match. They're incredibly buildable with a highly pigmented, long lasting color payoff.
Use the cream cheek palette to lift and sculpt your cheeks with highlighter, blush, and bronzer. These cream products are formulated with hyaluronic acid which is hydrating and plumping, per the brand.
Skincare Deals
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water for All Skin Types, Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover
Ditch the makeup wipes for this micellar water with 3-In-1 micellar water that has 41,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water removes makeup, cleanses your skin, and soothes irritation at the same time. Just put some on a cotton round or a reusable makeup-removing pad and gently swipe across your skin, no scrubbing needed.
A shopper declared, "This stuff should be called miracle water. I love how it removes makeup and cleanses at the same time all with out any harsh chemicals. I have become addicted to this product, highly recommended."
Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Water Drench Hydra-Pair
Give your skin the ultimate dose of hydration with these two bestsellers from Peter Thomas Roth. Apply the under eye gel patches on clean, dry skin. Leave them on for 10-15 minutes. When you're done, gently pat in the remaining serum (never tug or rub).
You can use the moisturizer in the morning and at night. For optimal application, use this after cleansing and toning your skin.
Origins Best-Sellers Set
This set includes 5 mini versions of Origins' best selling products in a cute, zip-up carrying case, which is perfect for travel. Here's what's in the bundle:
- Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash: A gentle, yet effective cleanser that rinses away dirt and surface oils without strioping your skin, per the brand.
- Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores: This mask is a true staple. Add this into your weekly skincare routine to detoxify the pores, clear up breakouts, and prevent new breakouts from popping up.
- Origins Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion: This lotion essentially acts as a toner relieves, irritated skin, hydrates, and preps the skin for your serum, according to Origins.
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum: This serum reduces the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and pores while giving you a "lifted appearance," per Origins.
- GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer: Lock in the hydration instantly with this moisturizer. Origins claims that it delivers 72 hours of hydration.
Peace Out Skincare Retinol Face Stick- Reduce Fine Lines, Wrinkles and Uneven Texture with 3% Encapsulated Retinol
After way too much research, I took the plunge and tried the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick and went to bed, not sure what to expect after using the product one time. When I woke up and went to wash my face I was surprised by how smooth my skin looked already. It looked like I had a photo filter on and I couldn't believe it. My skin's texture was evened out, stubborn acne marks and breakouts had faded, my skin just felt so soft, and I kept using the product.
Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up every morning. Now, I look forward to seeing those results.
Le Gushe Under Eye Patches- 20 Pairs
Hydrate and refresh the under-eye area with these golden gel masks. These are great to relax, unwind, and hydrate. Pro tip: throw these in the fridge for an super refreshing treatment. These are also great to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. This set has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Pack of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 17,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anai Rui Spa Facial Mask Set With Applicator
This bundle with 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews includes three masks and an applicator. Here's your breakdown of the masks according to the brand:
- Turmeric Clay Mask, which is great to brighten, clarify, and repair skin.
- Green Tea Clay Mask, which is great to control oil, deep cleanse, and remove blackheads.
- Dead Sea Mud Mask, which revitalizes skin, controls oil, and contracts pores.
Swissökolab Under Eye Patches for Puffy Eyes (12 Pairs)
It's natural to equate the word "luxurious" with "expensive," but, thankfully, that's not the case here. These are available at such an accessible price point. The Swissökolab Under Eye Patches have so much product on them. It really feels like I'm getting the most hydration possible, but they're not messy at all and they stay put even when I'm walking around and talking (a lot). These are so packed with product, that I can keep them on for 45 minutes without them drying out. The experience is so refreshing, cooling, and calming, and you cannot argue with the results. My skin is softer, more radiant, and puffiness-free when I use this.
And in case you were wondering, yes these are better if you keep them in the fridge as well (that's always the case with under eye patches, in my opinion, anyway). These are individually wrapped, which is perfect for travel. Plus, pink is my favorite color, which is a fun bonus. They have 6,400+ 5-star reviews and they're on sale right now.
Ulta Skincare Deals
There are 185 skincare products on sale at Ulta right now. Here are the best picks:
Dental Product Deals
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, 10 Min Non-Sensitive Fast Teeth Whitener
If you have 10 minutes, you can make a major difference with this set. Use this to remove stains and brighten your smile. Put on the gel, turn on the LED light, and it do its thing. You can have 10 shades whiter teeth in just 7 days, according to the brand.
This bundle has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This did a better job than the actual dental grade whitening I used over 10 years ago as a teen- believe it or not, this product removed braces stains that lasted ALL that time! I was shocked at how well this removes staining."
Another shopper reviewed, "I definitely see a difference after my first use. Very easy and painless for just 10 minutes! I am very impressed since I have tried other methods without luck. I highly recommend!"
Wellness Deals
ProCIV 16 Packs Eye Masks for Dark Circles and Puffiness Disposable Soothing Headache Relief Dry Eyes, Stress Relief Relief Eye Fatigue Steam Eye Masks
I have an embarrassing amount of screentime and I'm always worried about eye strain. I lay with these heated eye masks on after a long day. They heat up when you open the package and they're so soothing. I even wear them backwards because that gives me more heat. Wearing this mask is a nice break from my phone and it really helps me unwind. I've been buying these once a month since 2019 and I'm always recommending them to friends.
Bath and Body Deals
Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, Soothe & Sleep with Lavender
Soothe sore muscles and tired feet with a bubble bath filled with luxurious essential oils. This foaming bath wash is just what you need to feel rejuvenated. This product has 54,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set- 12 Pieces
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 37,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovestee Bath and Body Set with Vanilla Fragrance
Luxuriate with the soothing scent of vanilla with the ultimate self-care gift basket. This set includes six favorites: shower gel, hand lotion, body lotion, bath salts, a bath puff, and a sponge. This bundle has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give yourself a reminder to indulge in some self-care with this bath tray. This is great for a snack, a book, a wine glass or even your tablet. It comes in seven colorways and has 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bikini Zone Anti-Bumps Shave Gel - Close Shave w/ No Bumps, Irritation, or Ingrown Hairs
I have super sensitive skin, especially when it comes to hair removal. I'm also allergic to so many commonly found ingredients. Finding a shave gel that didn't irritate my skin was a tough task, but this affordable find is a great pick and I'm razor bump-free. I will never run out of this stuff.
Beauty Tool and Makeup Brush Deals
Teenitor Ice Roller
If you don't have an ice roller by now, you really need to get one. It's so simple, yet so effective. This is great to reduce redness and inflammation. It's comforting if you have a breakout or even if you get laser skincare treatments and want some relief after. Additionally, this is another great tool that decreases puffiness and helps my face look more sculpted. I use this every morning and night. Plus, it feels incredibly refreshing.
This ice roller has 4,200+ 5-star reviews and it comes in four colors.
Foreo Luna Mini 3
The Luna Mini 3 is a powerful, yet gentle cleansing device. It's waterproof and can be used 400 times after just one full charge, per the brand. I have one of these and I love it. The device is specially designed to care for active skin to effortlessly remove dirt, oil, and sweat to reveal, fresh, glowing skin.
In a 28-day study, 100% of participants reported more radiant skin, refreshed skin, and a better feeling compared to cleansing by hand. This device is available in light pink, hot pink, black, mint, and yellow.
A shopper said, "I just love it... best cleansing device ever. Gentle on skin and powerful removing strokes." Another shared, "I noticed a huge difference with my skin. I had less breakouts and face feels so much cleaner. This is my go to face cleansing tool every morning and night! I can't live without it!"
Tarte All Jazzed up Brush Set
This brush set has a $128 value and it includes all of your essentials. You get:
- Large powder brush dust powder and set makeup
- Angled cheek brush
- Domed complexion brush for blending
- Fluffy shadow brush to blend eyeshadow
- Flat shader brush to apply shadow with precision
A shopper said, "Tarte brushes are some of the softest brushes I've ever used."
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This pillowcase has 195,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CSM Dry Body Brush For Beautiful Skin - Solid Wood Frame & Boar Hair Exfoliating Brush To Exfoliate & Soften Skin, Improve Circulation, Stop Ingrown Hairs, Reduce Acne and Cellulite
I use this one before I hop in the shower on dry skin. According to CSM, it promotes lymphatic drainage and increases circulation. When I get out of the shower, my skin feels insanely soft until my next shower. This is a definite game-changer for body care. I brush upward on my legs, downward on my arms, and I go in circular motions on my stomach, back, and butt. I avoid the neck, chest, and face because that skin is much more delicate. If you haven't dry brushed, you are seriously missing out. It has so many benefits and amazing results.
This dry brush has 18,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PMD Personal Microderm
Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores. I love this thing. It really does make a huge difference. Putting on a face serum after this treatment is a total game-changer because the products absorb so well. I've also used this on my feet (with a different disc) , which may be a bit of TMI, but it makes my skin so soft.
The PMD Personal Microderm has 12.6K+ Sephora Loves. Sephora has this in two colors. QVC has four colors to choose from.
Fushay Compressed Natural Cellulose Facial Sponges- Pack of 50
Don't be alarmed when you buy these and it just looks like you have a bunch of heart-shaped index cards in your possession. When you put these under running water they turn into little sponges. I use these once a week (or sometimes every other week) to give my face a nice exfoliation. My skin feels super soft after and never irritated or red. I love using these and because they're so thin when they arrive, they don't take up much storage space.
Clarial Exfoliating Body Scrub for Bath & Shower Use
I am a self-tanner fanatic. The key to a flawless self-tanner application or a spray tan is prepping your skin. Slough off all that dead skin 24-48 hours before your tanning session to get an even application. Using this exfoliating mitt is grossly satisfying. Even if you're not in the self-tanner game, I highly recommend this one because it comes through, it's reusable, and my skin is super soft as a result. If your skin is evenly exfoliated, your moisturizers and body oils will absorb super easily and be much more effective. I have tried similar mitts with thousands of five-star reviews assuming they were "better," but this one is the most effective in my opinion. I will never stop buying this product.
Pro tip: use this after you're in the shower for at least five minutes, but don't apply any soap before using it. It works so much better that way.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 37,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestope Makeup Brushes and Beauty Blender Sponge Set- 20 Pieces
This 20-piece set has everything you need for a flawless makeup application. It comes in two colors and has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hair Tool and Accessory Deals
Beachwaver Discounts
Save on the neon collection and get 50% off the leave-in conditioning detangler.
Ivyu Heatless Hair Curling Rod
Heatless curlers are all over TikTok. Amazon has these easy-to-use sets in a ton of colors. They have 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are six colorways to choose from. This product has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk- 5 Pack
These satin scrunchies are gentle on your hair, preventing knots and frizz and they look chic. You can get these in a variety pack with a mix of colors or you can pick packs with just one color. These scrunchies have 16,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy with this 3-barrel iron. An Amazon shopper said, "Love my three barrel curling iron. I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it, anyway, the three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible! My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc. And for those that have difficulties with other forms of curling, the three barrel is super easy to use."
The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has 17,000+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 101,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
Ocess Big Hair Claw Clips
Keep you hair out of your face with one of these claw clips, which is just as fashionable as it is functional. These 4-clip sets come in 13 color combinations and have 24,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Uyico 40 Velvet Elastic Hair Bands Assorted Colors
Be prepared and well-accesorized with this bundle, which has 40 velvet scrunchies in assorted colors. This set has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beauty Organizer Deals
Sanipoe 360 Spinning Makeup Organizer
Use one of these rotating organizers to sort your cosmetics, art supplies, or anything else you use a lot. It comes in six colors and has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nishel Large Size Toiletry Bag
Don't skimp on packing your favorite toiletries when you travel. This carrying case has extensive storage for all of your beauty products, yet it's incredibly compact. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Self-Tanner Deals
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops Duo Drops Duo
Yes, it's winter, but you can still get your summer glow. Get a natural-looking tan without the harmful sun exposure when you add the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops to your skincare routine. If you're nervous about using self-tanner, this is the easiest option. All you need to do is put a drop or two to your favorite moisturizer or serum and apply as normal. Just make sure you wash your hands after.
If you want a light glow, just add a small drop. If you want a more bronzed look, add more drops. It's totally up to you. This is a completely customizable experience and it's incredibly seamless since you can just apply your favorite lotions as you normally word. There are three shades to choose from.
Usually, the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops cost $32, but you can get two for less than the price of one from QVC. I've been using these drops for four years and love them. It's a smart call to have an extra one at home. Or you can give one away as a gift.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
Get a natural-looking tan that lasts for days without leaving the house. The mist is transparent, which means you can wear it under or over makeup with no need to rinse off the product. This formula is streak-free and it doesn't have that dreaded self tanner smell that other products do.
This tanner has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
