The 92 Best Presidents’ Day Deals on Home, Tech, and Travel Products: Apple, Dyson, Roku, Ninja, and More

Shop until you drop this Presidents' Day 2023. There are amazing deals on home, technology, and travel products throughout the long weekend from top brands. This is the perfect time to save money and get those items you've had your eye on forever.
Save $500 on an Apple iPad bundle. Get a $500 HDR Smart Roku TV for just $270. Take 67% off JBL Link Music bluetooth speaker. Save 35% on chill mattresses and get free pillows and sheets from Cocoon by Sealy. Score the NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat with 35,200+ five-star reviews for just $45.
If you need some help planning your shopping, here's what you can expect from the rest of the list:
- Home Electronics Deals
- Beauty and Wellness Electronic Deals
- Laptop and Tablet Deals
- Linen and Bedding Deals
- Kitchen Gadget Deals
- Bluetooth Speaker, Headphones, and Camera Deals
- Home Organization Deals
- Travel Deals
- Candle Deals
- Glassware and Tableware Deals
- Furniture and Decor Deals
- Mattress Deals
- TV Deals
Home Electronics Deals
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Bad Wi-Fi is a complete mood killer and it can really be an issue if you need the internet to finish your work, complete a Zoom call, or to stream your favorite TV shows. If you're paying for internet access, it should work throughout your whole home, but, unfortunately, that's not always the case— even in an apartment, sometimes. A lot of us have experienced that one dead zone at home where the internet barely works and you just keep hitting refresh, waiting for a page to load until you just give up and head to another room.
If you want to fix the problem, you don't have to call your internet provider and upgrade to a more expensive plan. You may just need a Wi-Fi extender to improve the signal reliability in your space. The TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender is only $23, and before you doubt the effectiveness of such an affordable price point, check out the Amazon reviews. This product has 50,800+ 5-star reviews.
Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Wi-Fi Enabled Air Purifier
Use this is an air purifier all year and as a fan in the summer. Its "HEPA filter automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander from your home," according to the brand. Now it works with Amazon Alexa, which makes your life even easier.
Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock
Don't panic over lost keys ever again. This keyless door lock will put your mind at ease and make you feel safe. You can enter a code with the number keys. You can also opt for fingerprint access. And, if you just love having a conventional key, that's an option too. You can control the lock with an app from your phone. You can even gain entry without internet access.
It has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teeho Fingerprint Door Lock
Here's another key-free lock at another price point. You can get in with codes or a fingerprint, with the ability to save up to 20. This keyless door lock has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blink Outdoor- Wireless, Weather-resistant HD Security Camera
This wireless camera has a 2-year battery life and it works during the day and the night. It also has a two-way audio function, motion detection, it's compatible with Alexa, and you can set it up in mere minutes. This camera has 104,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dyson Deals
Save up to $220 on select Dyson products: vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools, and more:
- $220 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 purifying heater + fan
- Save $150 on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 pet vacuum cleaner (Iron)
- $100 off the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum
Beauty and Wellness Electronic Deals
NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
You can have shiatsu massage whenever you want with this device. You can even use it while you're working since he can just loop his arms through the straps. There are eight different massage modes to alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and just help dad relax. There are three different speeds and an option for a heated massage. This massager has 35,200+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, 10 Min Non-Sensitive Fast Teeth Whitener
If you have 10 minutes, you can make a major difference with this set. Use this to remove stains and brighten your smile. Put on the gel, turn on the LED light, and it do its thing. You can have 10 shades whiter teeth in just 7 days, according to the brand.
This bundle has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This did a better job than the actual dental grade whitening I used over 10 years ago as a teen- believe it or not, this product removed braces stains that lasted ALL that time! I was shocked at how well this removes staining."
Another shopper reviewed, "I definitely see a difference after my first use. Very easy and painless for just 10 minutes! I am very impressed since I have tried other methods without luck. I highly recommend!"
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy with this 3-barrel iron. An Amazon shopper said, "Love my three barrel curling iron. I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it, anyway, the three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible! My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc. And for those that have difficulties with other forms of curling, the three barrel is super easy to use."
The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has 17,000+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool.
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give yourself a reminder to indulge in some self-care with this bath tray. This is great for a snack, a book, a wine glass or even your tablet. It comes in seven colorways and has 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cholas Massage Gun, Muscle Therapy Gun for Athletes, Deep Tissue Percussion Body Muscle Massager
Massage guns are available at a wide range of price points, but a high price doesn't necessarily indicate a high quality. This one has 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 30 adjustable speeds and it comes with 10 massage heads.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I run, lift weights, do yoga, kickboxing, am a nurse and juggle 4 kids. This has been essential to helping me with any painful muscles if I overworked them or strained them to even sleeping wrong! Highly recommend!!! It's been a real life saver."
Laptop and Tablet Deals
Apple iPad Gen 9 With Wireless Earbuds & Keyboard
If you've wanted an iPad, now is the perfect time to shop because there's a can't-miss, flash deal that's calling your name. This is the perfect excuse to treat yourself or get a gift for someone else in your life.
Instead of spending $1,033, you can get an iPad bundle for just $500 at HSN. This bundle has an iPad 10.2" Gen 9, Truly Wireless earbuds with charging case, foldable tablet stand, 2-in-1 stylus pen, cleaning cloth, lightning to USB-C charging cable, USB-C power adapter, Phoenix case, and Bluetooth keyboard.
Apple MacBook Air M1 Processor 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Laptop
Save $400 on this Apple MacBook Air bundle, which comes in three colors. You can also pick from six carrying case colors. This bundle has:
- Apple MacBook Air
- Carrying case
- Apple MacBook Air
- MacBook Software & Services 3 voucher
- Power adapter
Linen and Bedding Deals
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This pillowcase has 195,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets
If you want to skip the robe and just rock a blanket, this wearable blanket is everything. Amazon has it in 20 colors and there are some versions with ultra-cozy sherpa lining. This product has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oaskys Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top with Down Alternative Fill
Instead of getting a new mattress, elevate your current situation with this luxurious, quilted mattress topper. This super comfy mattress topper comes in 6 sizes and it has 50,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad
If you need a little more warmth when you sleep, you need to check out this heated mattress pad. The great thing about this is that it heats in zones, so if you sleep with a partner, you can each control your temperature preference.
This product has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Snuggle up with this supremely plush blanket, which comes in three sizes and 11 colors. The blanket has 23,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Riley Home
Use the code LC15 to save 50% when you shop at Riley Home. There are a lot of great products to choose from, but they have the softest towels, in my opinion.
Utopia Bedding Sherpa Bed Blanket
Get your snuggle on with this insanely soft sherpa blanket, which comes in eight colors and five sizes. This blanket has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Gadget Deals
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
Ditch the expense of getting coffee from your local barista and get yourself a Keurig instead. This single serving coffee maker is so easy to use, it's quick, and it has 63,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from too.
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Make waffles, hash browns, keto chaffles, and more delicious snacks with this easy-to-use, ease-to-clean, non-stick waffle maker. it comes in a few colors and it has 179,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This multi-tasking chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease. You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use and simple to clean.
It has 41,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container."
Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine
Create snow cones, shaved ice, slushies, margaritas, and more with this fun, easy-to-use machine. It has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is by far the best item I've ever purchased! The shaved ice is truly fluffy snow and 1 of the molds fills a larger size bowl! Sometimes I don't even put syrup in it and just eat the snow. I have a medical condition that makes me overly sensitive to heat so when I'm coming in from outside, drenched in sweat & feeling like I may black out, I'll have a bowl of shaved ice and by the end of the bowl my body is totally cooled down! Definitely buy! You won't be disappointed!"
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Blend, mix, slice, and dice to perfection with the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, which has 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. A shopper raved, "We love that we can blend ice cubes into slush for drinks, the best pesto--very powerful and sharp! We're really glad we got the works, with 2 sized blender bowls and the 2 compact size--one of our best purchases, and so much better and costs less than the Vitamix."
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter,
Make your own cold brew with this pour over ice coffee maker. This makes 8 4 oz cups of coffee. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, which is always a win. It has 29,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Opening wine can get tricky. Avoid that frustration and just get to the good part with this automatic, cordless wine opener. It has 26,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite, and a holiday hosting essential.
A shopper said, "This electric cork puller is easy to use for anyone but a godsend for persons with arthritic hands. I have had it for a year or so and it has functioned flawlessly. The rechargeable battery pack has so far shown no signs of giving out."
Bluetooth Speaker, Headphones, and Camera Deals
JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 54,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
This instant camera has a selfie mirror and it comes in nine colors. It has 18,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
These are my favorite earbuds. They stay in my ears no matter what I'm doing. The sound quality is crisp and clear. The battery life is amazing, and I cannot get through my day without them. Amazon has these in three colors and they have 53,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL
Save up to 70% on JBL devices, no promo code needed. Here are some great picks:
- 67% off JBL Link Music bluetooth speaker.
- 50% off JBL BL Tune 230NC TWS wireless earbuds.
- 30% off JBL Tune 230NC TWS wireless earbuds.
- 33% off JBL Reflect Aero TWS wireless earbuds.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable, 3350mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one ever wants to run out of phone battery. Use this portable charger when your battery levels start to dip. It's lightweight, compact, and it comes in a few colors. It has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones
You'll be obsessed with these top-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are noise-cancelling, wireless headphones that are incredibly comfortable to wear. And, of course, they are Bose, which means they deliver an incredibly clear sound.
Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700
You can never go wrong with Bose. Here's another great pair of headphones that you can get at a $50 discount. These have 11 levels of noise cancellation and an adaptive four-microphone system. You can also control them with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant— without reaching for your phone. They are available in silver and black.
Home Organization Deals
Sanipoe 360 Spinning Makeup Organizer
Use one of these rotating organizers to sort your cosmetics, art supplies, or anything else you use a lot. It comes in six colors and has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Allcener Countertop Wine Rack
This is a wine lover's essential. There's room for your wine bottles, glasses, and there's even a spot for the corks.
Shawe Phone Holder Bed Gooseneck Mount - Flexible Arm 360 Mount Clip
Go hands-free and clip your phone to your desk, bed, nightstand, or counter. It comes in two colors and has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Travel Deals
Nishel Large Size Toiletry Bag
Don't skimp on packing your favorite toiletries when you travel. This carrying case has extensive storage for all of your beauty products, yet it's incredibly compact. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bolosta Weekender Bag
These travel bags look so expensive, but they're incredibly affordable and functional too. There's a zipped compartment at the bottom, which is perfectly designed to fit your shoes. It's made from waterproof material, has interior and exterior products, and it easily slips on the handle of a rolling suitcase. This bag comes in eight colors and has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Away Luggage- Save 40% On Select Bags and Travel Necessities
Here are some of the best 40% off deals from Away Luggage:
- Save $74 on the Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
- Save $51 on the Away F.A.R Duffle 55L, which comes in nine colors
- Take $66 off the Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L
- Get a 30% discount on the Away F.A.R Pouch
Calpak- 30% Off
Save 30% on luggage, backpacks, and more travel essentials from Calpak. Here are some great picks:
- Save $50 on Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage, which comes in nine colors.
- Take $87 off the Calpak Hue Trunk Luggage, which comes in six colors.
- Save 10% on the Calpak Luka Laptop Backpack.
- Save 10% on the Calpak Luka Belt Bag.
Candle Deals
AKJGP Scented Candles
A great scent can be such a game-changer, right? These candle sets come in three different scent combinations and color schemes. They're made from soy and have an approximate 120-hour burn time, per the brand. They have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homemory Flameless Tea Lights Candles
Get the ambiance of candles without the worries of flames. These flameless tealight candles are just what you need to set the vibe. They have 41,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glassware and Tableware Deals
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses- Set of 2
These mugs are just as functional as they are chic. The double wall of glass is heat and condensation-resistant, allowing you to keep your drink hot and your hands cool. This set has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Toast a special occasion or unwind with this set of four wine glasses, which has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lightsaber Chopsticks Light Up
Impress all of your friends with these lightsaber chopsticks. Plus, they make ordering dinner to a much more fun experience. These come in a bunch of colors and have 13,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set
Sip your favorite beverage from one of these martini glasses. These stemless glasses are elegant and stable. The set comes in a beautiful gift box. The best part? These are dishwasher-safe. Now, you don't have to waste your time cleaning your glassware. The set has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper explained, "Don't you hate it when your favorite martini spills over the shallow angle of a typical martini glass? or what about when you're gesturing and the tall, top-heavy glass falls over? Thankfully there's a fix for both problems. These glasses have a steeper angle (no sloshing off the edge) and are bottom weighted without a stem. (instead of top heavy and easy to tip over) I'm a repeat buyer (not an employee or paid reviewer) who loves these glasses!"
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Impress your friends when you fill this charcuterie set with your favorite snacks. This set has seving knives, serving bowls for dips and sauces, and sampler forks. It has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Loved everything about it! Exactly as described. Giftable, easy to clean and sturdy. Makes a nice presentation for our guests. Thank you!"
Furniture and Decor Deals
Anthropologie- Save 30% On In-Stock Furniture, Decor, and More.
Click here to check out the hundreds of deals on home items from Anthropologie. Here are some standout picks:
- Get these Gilded Agate coasters for just $12.
- Save 20% on a Gilded Agate cheese board. There are 6 colors to choose from.
- Shop these stoneware tumbler cups in assorted color for $11.
- Save 22% on a the iconic Capri Blue candles.
Rose Box NYC
Save 30% sitewide on everlasting flower arrangements from Rose Box NYC.
Wayfair
Save 70% on clearance items. Take $200 off Sealy mattresses. Get a 50% discount on lighting. Save 60% on bedding. Get 50% off mirrors and decors.
Mattress Deals
Casper
Save 25% on Casper mattresses.
Cocoon by Sealy
Save 35% on chill mattresses and get free pillows and sheets from Cocoon by Sealy.
Sealy
Save $200 on Sealy mattresses and up to 35% on your purchase.
TV Deals
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
This TV brings shows, movies, and sports games to life with its incredibly vivid 4K Ultra HD. The action practically leaps off the screen. The Fire TV comes with an Alexa remote, which makes it even easier to use. You can easily connect to your smart home devices and your favorite apps.
This number one new Amazon release has 22,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, praising it for the great picture quality, sound quality, ease to use, and its value for the money spent.
TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for Roku TV, Bluetooth
If you want to upgrade your living room, but you're nervous about the thought of setting up something new, this sound bar has simple wireless setup. That means you don't have to run cables or drill holes into the wall. Just plug it into a power source and pairit for a clear, loud sound. This takes just minutes to set up and the sound upgrade is jus unbeatable.
"For $100, this thing far surpassed my expectations. Mind you, I can't compare this to an expensive sound bar because I have not owned any that cost more than $200. That said, I can compare it against the cheap $130-$200 bars with the little woofer combos I have had from samsung and vizio and this thing is far superior," a satisfied shopper shared.
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
This TV is available at a 46% discount. With 4K HDR, it delivers a stunning picture quality. It's easy to use and you can customize the home screen to your preferences. Use this Roku TV to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Pandora, Amazon Instant Video, HBO Max, Discovery +, Disney +, and Apple Tv.
This TV has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Solid performer. As a Roku household we use all kinds of their devices. This TV was simple to setup and has a great picture. A great value."
Insignia All-New 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV
This TV has 1080p resolution to enjoy the sports, movies, shows and video games in high definition. Plus, there are 1 million streaming movies and and TV shows, access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
A fan of this TV reviewed, "Low price doesn't always mean cheap. Couldn't be more true with this product. If you are searching for an excellent smaller TV with a great picture, look no further. Lightweight and easy to use."
Insignia All-New 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
This TV has a voice remote with Alexa technology, which makes TV-watching easier than ever before. It's simple to launch apps, search for shows, and even control your smart home devices. If you're looking for a television with a great picture at an incredible value, this a great choice.
A shopper said, "The picture and sound quality is great for the price you paid for - it works just as great as my 80 inch TV. I put this TV in my room and use it every night before going to bed to watch a movie/show and relax. I bought 2 more as Christmas gifts for my nieces and they love it and uses it everyday. When it goes on sale again, I will continue to buy for probably all the rooms (5 bedrooms) in my house lol."
Onn. 32 Inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV
This TV has 4,400+ 5-star reviews from Walmart shoppers. It has crisp 720p resolution and it supports Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV, Showtime, Peacock, ESPN, Spotify, Roku and thousands more apps.
A shopper reviewed, "Great deal for a $99 tv. The LED TV is sleek and quite easy to set-up and navigate. The TV has an integrated Roku app, which helps connect to various popular streaming services. After having used a standalone Roku device, this provides a very integrated experience. The TV comes with a simple to assemble mount and a Roku integrated remote with batteries. With the Roku app on your mobile device, you can turn your device into the ultimate streaming companion. The sound and picture quality is decent for an inexpensive TV. It has two HDMI ports and a USB input."
Philips 75 Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV
Watch what you love with the Philips Google TV. There is crisp, clear picture thanks to 4K Ultra HD. You can pair this with your Google smart home devices, enjoy live TV, and there are thousands of apps to choose from.
A shopper explained, "I wasn't sure how I felt about trying out a Google television at first but since it was a Philips and met every requirement that I needed then I chose this device. This is hands down the best television that I have ever owned! Let me start by saying that my mood wasn't great in the shopping process... However, this Philips television has it all! I have added pictured for you to view in my review, but the listed pictures I took were BEFORE I hooked in the cable port. That is how clear the picture is, and how great just an antenna signal looks on this device. It took no time to set up, either. It was so easy! The TV is also super light weight!"
Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility
Don't miss this 42% discount on a 50-inch Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility. Its "4K UltraHD delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p high definition screen," the brand claims. You can pair this with a Google Assistant or an Alexa device. You can also use it with the Roku mobile app or the included remote.
A shopper shared, "Very clear picture, great sound quality, easy to navigate. Overall great."
Hisense 32-Inch Class 720P HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV
This is a great option for TV watchers on a budget. It has a built-in Roku too, which means you get access to more than 5,000 channels and 500,000+ movies and TV episodes. It has DTS Trusurround Sound, which is an immersive sound that turns television into an all-encompassing experience.
A Walmart shopper shared, "The best tv i ever had. This tv is the best i have had yet I bought two with extended warranties best thing I have done. Great price love the quality."
Mounting Dream UL Listed TV Mount
This is a low profile, flat wall mount bracket for your TV. This is just what you need to save space. You don't need an entertainment center just for your TV. This wall mount is easy to install and it's the smartest way to maximize your space.
This one has 79,800+ 5-Star Amazon reviews.
Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket Articulating Arms Swivels Tilts Extension Rotation
If you want your TV to have a full range of motion, this mount is the perfect choice for you. It has a full range of motion with anti-glare properties, extending and retracting to your preferences. The Super Bowl will be an even more dynamic experience with your TV mounted on this.
This mount has 76,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
