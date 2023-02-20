The Best Presidents' Day Fashion Sales to Shop From Kate Spade, Coach, Free People & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today, we're shopping until we drop, and we invite you to do the very same in honor of all the amazing long weekend Presidents' Day sales. There are so many good ones to choose from, so we've rounded up all of our top fashion sales and deals that you simply cannot miss out on.
From BOGO deals at Aerie to 75% off Kate Spade deals, we have the best of the best Presidents' Day fashion sales that you need to shop all weekend long. Whether you're looking to add new handbags and jewelry to your wardrobe that will not break the bank or fashionable finds to get ready for spring, our guide has something for everyone. Scroll below and get to shopping!
Aerie
This weekend, you can buy one, get one free on all Aerie bikini tops and bottoms, plus save 30-50% on leggings and tops.
adidas
You can use the promo code SCORE to save 30% on full-price styles and up to 65% off sale items from adidas. Get to shopping all the most stylish sportswear now!
Alo Yoga
If you want to shop more activewear deals, don't miss these 40% off deals on hundreds of styles from Alo Yoga.
ASOS
Right now, you can shop up to 80% off the trendiest styles from ASOS. Things are selling fast!
Baublebar
Looking to add some bling to your wardrobe, without breaking the bank? Save 80% on the cutest rings, earrings, necklaces, hair accessories, and more at BaubleBar.
Coach
If you're feeling buzzy after seeing Coach's NYFW show, we're right with you. You can shop up to 50% off Coach styles right now!
Coach Outlet
While you're shopping the Coach sale, check out all the amazing deals over at Coach Outlet. You can score up to 70% off some new clearance items, and the pieces are so cute.
Edikted
Edikted is hosing their Presidents' Day sale, and you can score up to 80% off the trendiest styles.
Forever 21
Get an extra 60% off of the cutest Forever 21 finds when you use code EXTRA60.
Frame
Right now, you can save an extra 30% off Frame's sale section. Don't miss the opportunity to get the trendiest, best quality jeans out there.
Free People
Free People has the trendiest, cutest and most unique pieces that are currently on sale. Shop before everything sells out!
Good American
You can score 50% off the trendiest looks from Good American, from denim and sweaters to bodysuits and more.
J. Crew
Use code WEEKEND to shop the chicest, sophisticated closet staples from J. Crew.
Kate Spade
Get 30% off your entire purchase when you use code BLOOM at Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Surprise
Right now, you can shop up to 75% off Kate Spade Surprise. Plus, you can get a free tote once you spend $175.
lululemon
Score the cutest lululemon activewear starting at just $9.
Madewell
Score the cutest denim, sweaters, outerwear and more with Madewell's extra 20% off sale section deal.
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Winter Sale is in full swing, and the finds are too good to pass up. Shop them now!
Nordstrom Rack
The Nordstrom Rack Clearance event has the most amazing finds on sale for even more amazing prices. We're talking an extra 40% off clearance items!
Outdoor Voices
Get up to 50% off Outdoor Voices bestselling styles, and have the coolest sportswear around.
Revolve
Save 70% on styles from your favorite Revolve brands, including Free People, Lovers and Friends, NBD, and Nike.
Sam Edelman
You can score 70% off the cutest Sam Edelman styles. Shop before everything sells out!
SKIMS
Shop some major discounts on SKIMS, and get all the cutest loungewear, undergarments and more.
Steve Madden
Right now, you can get 80% off on the cutest looks from Steve Madden. Use the code FLASH to save an EXTRA 30% on sale styles.
Urban Outfitters
Take an extra 40% off on sale items from Urban Outfitters.
While you're shopping sales, check out all of our top finds from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale!