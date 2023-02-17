The MixtapE! Presents Olivia Newton-John, Niall Horan and More New Music Musts

Watch : Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Her voice is still the one that we want.

On Feb. 17, a new recording of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" featuring the late Dame Olivia Newton-John dueting with the country superstar was released to fans. The special collaboration, which took place before Olivia's death in August 2022, was a dream the singer always wanted to accomplish.

"I have always wanted to record with Dolly," Olivia said in 2021. "She was always there for me and what she did for me early on in my career in Nashville is something I will never forget."