The MixtapE! Presents Olivia Newton-John, Niall Horan and More New Music Musts

Her voice is still the one that we want.
On Feb. 17, a new recording of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" featuring the late Dame Olivia Newton-John dueting with the country superstar was released to fans. The special collaboration, which took place before Olivia's death in August 2022, was a dream the singer always wanted to accomplish.
"I have always wanted to record with Dolly," Olivia said in 2021. "She was always there for me and what she did for me early on in my career in Nashville is something I will never forget."
The special song is just one of the many new tracks released just in time for the long President's Day weekend. Keep reading to see more of our new music picks featuring Niall Horan, Sebastián Yatra and more.
Niall Horan—"Heaven"
In a preview of his upcoming third solo album, the former One Direction member delivers a defiant refusal to play along with the arbitrary rules that society imposes. "There's so much pressure for people to hit certain milestones by a certain age—you get married at this age, buy a house at that age, have kids at some other age," Niall explained. "But I've never conformed to those ideas, and so I wanted to write about how we all should just focus on enjoying our lives and doing what feels right, instead of worrying about what might be expected of us."
Dame Olivia Newton-John feat. Dolly Parton—"Jolene"
Before her death in August 2022, Oliva teamed up with Dolly to reimagine the timeless hit. "My last memory of Olivia was when I sang with her on my song ‘Jolene,' which she recorded for an album not so very long ago," Dolly said. "I cannot wait to hear that album and Olivia may you rest in peace. You left a spot that one else will ever fill."
All Time Low's "Modern Love"
Not only did the rock band melt music fans' hearts with the announcement of their summer 2023 tour, but the guys also released a new anti-dating anthem. "'Modern Love's a beautiful disaster' are the words of a desperate, love-sick soul and the main character of our newest song," band member Alex Gaskarth said, "who is obsessed with the quest for connection in a world that'll often break your heart."
Lainey Wilson—"You Can't Always Get What You Want"
The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year has released a cover of one of Rolling Stones' biggest hits. And yes, she isn't afraid to add her own unique twist to the classic tune. "I saw her today at the reception / A glass of wine in her hand," she sings. "I knew she was gonna meet her connection / At her feet was a footloose man."
Sebastián Yatra—"Una Noche Sin Pensar"
For his first single release of 2023, the Grammy nominee chose an electric and upbeat pop song, which translates to "A Night Without Thinking." While the track itself is enough to get you moving and grooving, make sure to watch the accompanying music video featuring Spanish it-girl actress Milena Smit.
Armani Jackson— "DRAIN"
While you may know him from the Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, Armani also happens to be a budding artist who is more than ready to make a name for himself in the music industry. "I wrote 'Drain' about being in a dark place and not wanting to bring someone down with you," he told Pop Crave. "The mental battle that comes with that is hard and I hope people can relate to that."
Bailey Zimmerman—"God's Gonna Cut You Down"
To celebrate the launch of MLS Season Pass and Nashville Soccer Club, the country singer chose to take on a classic from Johnny Cash. "The real reason I chose Cash's 'God's Gonna Cut You Down' is because I'm such a believer, like I know he was," Bailey told Apple Music. "I'm stoked for everyone to hear this version and maybe see Nashville SC use it next season!" Listen exclusively on Apple Music.
