Eva Marcille, Dr. Jackie Walters and Lauren-Ashley Beck Get Real About Being Black on Reality TV

Watch : Dr. Jackie, Eva Marcille & Lauren Ashley Beck Navigate Reality TV

It's time to stop being fake and start getting real about the Black experience on reality TV.

If you look through your DVR or favorite streaming service, chances are unscripted programs appear at the top of the list.

And while the shocking drama, competitions or eliminations are what get people talking week after week, perhaps viewers should also be discussing the diversity—or lack thereof—that goes into making their favorite shows.

"As much as you turn on the television and see our beautiful faces, you'd be amazed to see who is not behind the camera," Eva Marcille told E! News in an exclusive interview last year. "Who is not in hair and makeup and glam and consulting in all things for Black women."

It's just one of the many important topics Eva, Married to Medicine's Dr. Jackie Walters and former Survivor contestant Lauren-Ashley Beck touched on during a candid roundtable discussion with E! News' Francesca Amiker as they shared their perspective about what it's like to be bold, brave and Black on reality TV.