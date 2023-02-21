Billy Porter Details How Accused Brought Authenticity to Its Portrayal of the Drag Scene

Watch : Billy Porter - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

Facts are facts.

That's one of the big takeaways from the Feb. 21 episode of Accused—and director Billy Porter is once again excited to tell a queer, Black story with authenticity.

"What I'm really excited about is being in a position and having a platform where I can be at the helm of telling our stories authentically for our people, whoever the 'our' is," he exclusively told E! News at the episode's premiere party. "For so long, 'our' stories have been told from people who don't have anything to do with us. What's great is being able to come into these spaces and lead it in what I hope is felt and received as the most authentic it can be."

After making his feature film debut with 2022's Anything's Possible, the Emmy winner moved to network TV for his next foray behind the camera. So how does it compare?

"The big difference is what you can and cannot do, what you can and cannot say," Billy explained. "Anything violent is fine, but you can't say s--t. The priorities are all f--ed up."