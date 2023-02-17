Anne Hathaway Turns Up the Heat With Dominatrix-Style Naked Dress

Watch : Inside Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Anne Hathaway is in her femme fatale era.

The Devil Wears Prada actress was dressed to kill at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival on Feb. 16, where she commanded the red carpet in a black naked dress. And just when you thought her barely-there look couldn't get any sexier, Anne upped the ante by giving it a dominatrix twist.

For the She Came to Me premiere, the 40-year-old turned heads in a sheer Valentino design that featured see-through polka dot material. She paired the spring/summer 2023 look with a black leather net with bow adornments, matching leather opera-length gloves and pointed-toe pumps.

This wasn't Anne's only dominatrix-inspired style moment either.

While attending the She Came to Me photo call earlier in the day, she donned a sexy black hooded dress that featured a ruched leather bodice that cinched her waist. She accessorized the Alaïa creation with pantyhose and strappy sandal heels.