Anne Hathaway Turns Up the Heat With Dominatrix-Style Naked Dress

Anne Hathaway shut down the red carpet at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival with a see-through black dress that she paired with edgy leather accessories. See her jaw-dropping look below.

Anne Hathaway is in her femme fatale era.

The Devil Wears Prada actress was dressed to kill at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival on Feb. 16, where she commanded the red carpet in a black naked dress. And just when you thought her barely-there look couldn't get any sexier, Anne upped the ante by giving it a dominatrix twist.

For the She Came to Me premiere, the 40-year-old turned heads in a sheer Valentino design that featured see-through polka dot material. She paired the spring/summer 2023 look with a black leather net with bow adornments, matching leather opera-length gloves and pointed-toe pumps.

This wasn't Anne's only dominatrix-inspired style moment either. 

While attending the She Came to Me photo call earlier in the day, she donned a sexy black hooded dress that featured a ruched leather bodice that cinched her waist. She accessorized the Alaïa creation with pantyhose and strappy sandal heels.

Anne Hathaway Through the Years

And it was just a few weeks ago that The Princess Diaries alum shut down Valentino's Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week runway with a fierce leopard print look. In recent months, Anne has pushed the boundaries with her personal style.

But there's a reason for this risk-taking shift.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Last year, she explained why she was no longer afraid to wear bold, eye-catching fashion.

"When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don't mind doing things wrong," she told Vogue in September. "I don't think I'll fall apart, and the stakes don't feel so high."

She added, "So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude, and a lot more joy."

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Keep scrolling to see her fashion evolution over the years.

Gotham/GC Images
Working Girl Vibes

In a Christopher John Rogers coat and Valentino dress with a Victoria Beckham bag, Wolford tights and Isabel Marant knee-high boots.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC
Bedazzled Beauty

In Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Power Suit

In Elie Saab.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Barbiecore Babe

In Valentino.

Gotham/WireImage
Monocrhomatic Moment

In Michael Kors.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
Lady in Red

In Michael Kors.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Out Of This World

In Ralph Lauren

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Love in Lace

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Simply Sheeth

In Protagonist. 

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
Dominatrix Doll

In Valentino.

Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Pop of Pink

In Solace London.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Show Us Your Feathers

In Rodarte.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages
Touch of Tribal

In Valentino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
White on White

In IRO blazer and Theory trousers.

Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images
Back It Up

In Calvin Klein.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Crystal Clear

In Wes Gordon.

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
Dark Details

In Chanel Couture.

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
Picking Sides

In Rodarte.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Slip & Sleek

In Richard Nicoll.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Webbed Beauty

In Christopher Kane.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Radiant Red

In Calvin Klein.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Metallic Intrigue

In Gucci halter.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chanel
Little Black Yes

In Chanel.

Melissa Hebeler
Playful in Pink

In J. Mendel.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Blond Bombshell

In Givenchy.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Column Goddess

In Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Punk Princess

In vintage Valentino Couture.

ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Shine On

In Saint Laurent.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Prada Perfection

in Prada.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Thoroughly Modern Mini

In Gucci.

View More Photos From Anne Hathaway's Best Looks
