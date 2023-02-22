Selena Gomez’s Effortless Bronzer Technique Makes Getting Ready So Much Easier

We shared these products used by Selena Gomez because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. The products shown are from Selena's brand, Rare Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are overwhelmed by complicated makeup tutorials, you are not alone. Finding the beauty routine for you isn't always a simple task, but if effortless is what you're striving for, Selena Gomez has you covered. She shared her quick bronzer routine on the Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Instagram, and it's something we can all emulate with ease.
Selena quickly swiped the Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick on her cheekbones, temples, eyelids, chin, and the sides of her nose. Then, she easily blended that in using the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Foundation Brush. That cream bronzer melted into the skin so quickly because of its innovative liquid-like formula. It glides on smoothly, so you don't need to drag it across your skin or put a lot of effort into blending.
If you want a warm, natural-looking, bronzed glow, this is your effortless solution. This is a great product for makeup beginners or a beauty buff who's in a hurry. Keep on reading to find out why this is a "holy grail" product for so many shoppers.
Rare Beauty is available exclusively at Sephora, and RareBeauty.com.
Selena Gomez's Effortless Bronzer Routine
Selena Gomez's Go-To Bronzer Products
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks
This easy-to-blend bronzer is available in five versatile shades and it has 314.2K+ Sephora Loves. Its formula delivers a seamless, second-skin finish that you can blend in with a brush or your fingertips.
Selena used the shade Happy Sol.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Foundation Brush
Selena quickly blended in her bronzer with ease using the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Foundation Brush. It has super soft bristles and it is great to build coverage and blend your favorite liquids, powders, and creams with ease and precision.
This brush has 91.1K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper reviewing, "HOLY GRAIL. It's the way I have used this brush for MULTIPLE steps in my makeup routine. The versatility of this brush is truly admirable. I've used this for my foundation, bronzer, cream blush, contour and even as my concealer brush. The blendability quality of this brush is top notch... 100% recommend!"
If you're new to the product, take a look at these color swatches to see how the hues may look on your skin tone.
This cream bronzer is a favorite among Rare Beauty shoppers. Check out these rave reviews loyal fans.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick Reviews
A shopper gushed, "New Holy Grail. This is literally my new favorite. This is literally idiot proof, I have never been good at contour but this makes me seem like an expert. the formula is so creamy and blends like a dream. I would recommend this for everyday makeup or someone starting out."
Another raved, "When I tell you I am obsessed with this product....omg. Happy sol is the perfect shade, not too cool and not too warm. It blends SEAMLESSLY. It looks so natural on my face, at the same time it is giving me that snatched contour bronzer look I love. Go buy this RIGHT NOW!"
Someone declared, "This is the perfect bronzer for beginners. The tube makes application easy and the blend is phenomenal. This shade is deep and can be built up for more intensity.I highly recommend for beginners just getting into makeup."
A fan of the product reviewed, "Holy grail. Love. Love. Love. I've always been a powder girl but I loved this cream bronzing stick. It blends so nice and looks so natural and the shade is perfect for me!"
"I love this! I was using powder bronzer forever and wanted a stick. I'm so glad I gave this one a chance. It's so blendable," a shopper reviewed.
"Best bronzer ever. So creamy and easy blend. Gives such a warm look. Literally the best I'm so in love. Holy grail bronzer," someone wrote.
