Chrishell Stause Shares Health Update After Undergoing Surgery for Ovarian Cyst

Watch : Chrishell Stause on Health Scare, Selling Sunset & New Lifetime Movie

Chrishell Stause is back in commission.

The Selling Sunset star is giving an update on her recovery after recently undergoing surgery to remove an ovarian cyst.

"I get my stitches out tomorrow, I had an ovarian cyst removed," she exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon on the Feb. 16 episode. "All is well, I'm just a little bit on the mend but I expect to be right back at it, get these stitches out, and hopefully I'm going to be good as new."

Chrishell first told followers about her procedure in a Feb. 9 Instagram post of herself in a hospital bed.

"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed," she wrote alongside the photo. "Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me."

The 41-year-old added, "Feeling good and being looked after by my [purple heart emoji]," while urging ladies to listen to their bodies, "If you have bad unexplained cramps. Don't ignore it!"