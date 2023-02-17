Chrishell Stause Shares Health Update After Undergoing Surgery for Ovarian Cyst

Chrishell Stause is back in commission.
The Selling Sunset star is giving an update on her recovery after recently undergoing surgery to remove an ovarian cyst.
"I get my stitches out tomorrow, I had an ovarian cyst removed," she exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon on the Feb. 16 episode. "All is well, I'm just a little bit on the mend but I expect to be right back at it, get these stitches out, and hopefully I'm going to be good as new."
Chrishell first told followers about her procedure in a Feb. 9 Instagram post of herself in a hospital bed.
"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed," she wrote alongside the photo. "Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me."
The 41-year-old added, "Feeling good and being looked after by my [purple heart emoji]," while urging ladies to listen to their bodies, "If you have bad unexplained cramps. Don't ignore it!"
But amid her health journey, Chrishell is looking ahead at season six of Selling Sunset which hits Netflix later this year. As for how Christine Quinn's absence changes things?
"Obviously, when anyone leaves or joins it's going to change that dynamic," Chrishell explained. "Of course the producers love changing the dynamic on us and stirring the pot so I think it has really great elements and really bad elements as far as the new dynamic."
As such, there will be no shortage of drama in the episodes ahead.
"I will say it will be quiet explosive to watch," she continued. "I thought it was going to be calmer but it will be very entertaining for you guys to watch."
And in addition to her Netflix gig, the All My Children alum recently closed the deal on a new acting gig, the upcoming Lifetime movie A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story.
"I have to say I'm such a true crime junkie myself so that was a huge draw for me," she told the hosts. "Once I really read up on the case and read the book by Ann Rule, I really wanted to do it."
As for why this project in particular captured her attention?
"With true crime, my biggest complaint is sometimes it glorifies the killer," Chrishell added, "I think they did such a great job of telling it through the victim's eyes."