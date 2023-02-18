Young LGBTQI+ Artists Who Epitomize Black Excellence

Watch : Coco Jones Highlights Black-Owned Businesses at the Grammys

There's no shortage of Black excellence among 2023's most influential young artists and creators. And many of those stars currently taking the entertainment industry by storm just happen to identify as LGBTQI+.

During the whole month of February, E! News is celebrating Black History Month by paying tribute to Black musicians, actors, fashion icons, business founders and more for their invaluable contributions to society, and we're giving a special shout-out to the Black icons of the queer community who are changing the world with their art.

Musicians like Lil Nas X and Willow Smith, actors like Amandla Stenberg and Indya Moore and drag performers made famous on RuPaul's Drag Race not only inspire us with their talent, they speak out against hate and bigotry, spread visibility and promote equality for all mankind.

Scroll down to celebrate some of 2023's LGBTQI+ artists who have epitomized Black excellence—from winning Grammys, to smashing world records and breaking barriers—all by the age of 30.