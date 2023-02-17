Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Recalls Mom's Loving Final Words to Her

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, will forever hold the last words her mother said to her in her heart.
"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine,'" the 37-year-old, joined by Olivia's widower John Easterling, told Hoda Kotb on the Feb. 17 of Today in the family's first TV sit-down interview since the singer's passing last year. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."
While the world knew Olivia for her Grammy-winning music and acting in movies like Grease, Chloe knew her as mom.
"I love my mom more than anything," she said. "And she's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me. But I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."
And Chloe—whom Olivia welcomed with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi—appreciates all of the love and memories from fans.
"It actually has been a life raft," she shared. "It has felt like a big hug from the universe and I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."
Olivia died at the age of 73 in August following a decades-long battle with breast cancer. During the interview, John looked back at his wife's final days.
"She was, you know, very aware," he said. "I mean, it's a long journey, OK? But she had the willpower even in her most difficult times to really bring in the light and to bring in the love and she was who she was all the way through."
And the plant medicine researcher says he can still feel her presence.
"Late at night, early in the morning," he replied when asked when he feels it most. "And then you know, I mean, I'll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud."
While John misses Olivia, he's also grateful for their time together and shared the words that have helped him as he grieves.
"A guy I was flying with said, 'You know, John, when you're lucky enough to have found your true soulmate and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both,'" he said. "And that was very empowering and very powerful for me and it gave a way forward."
Both Chloe and John are continuing to carry on Olivia's legacy, including through their work with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. The icon's memory is also kept alive through her films and songs, including her "Jolene" duet with Dolly Parton that was recorded months before Olivia's death and released Feb. 16.
Near the end of the interview, John left fans with some heartfelt words of wisdom.
"You're left with just the message is love," he said. "I mean, just to focus on the gratitude. Whatever in life you have to be grateful for—your friends, or your family, or the way you feel, or the beauty of the sunshine—and just be grateful and express love to the people that you love."
