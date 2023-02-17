Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Recalls Mom's Loving Final Words to Her

Watch : Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, will forever hold the last words her mother said to her in her heart.

"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine,'" the 37-year-old, joined by Olivia's widower John Easterling, told Hoda Kotb on the Feb. 17 of Today in the family's first TV sit-down interview since the singer's passing last year. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

While the world knew Olivia for her Grammy-winning music and acting in movies like Grease, Chloe knew her as mom.

"I love my mom more than anything," she said. "And she's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me. But I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

And Chloe—whom Olivia welcomed with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi—appreciates all of the love and memories from fans.

"It actually has been a life raft," she shared. "It has felt like a big hug from the universe and I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."