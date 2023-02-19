Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com?'s Em Haine Has Her Own Adorable Meet-Cute Story

Watch : Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? New E! Movie SNEAK PEEK

For actress Em Haine, life definitely imitates art.

The star of E!'s new original TV movie Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? recently revealed the "pretty cute" way she met her current partner, and the story is just like a meet-cute out of one of your favorite films.

"The way me met was in Mexico and it was my first day here and I looked up where I could get an avocado toast—so gringo of me," Haine exclusively told E! News. "This one place in town had really good reviews and I went and there was this woman there and immediately locked eyes and she invited me out to her restaurant in town, which had live music that night. We've been seeing each other ever since that first moment."

The star added she was "immediately taken" by her now-girlfriend.

In Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com?, Haine plays Eliza, a 20-something single woman who drops everything to move to the Hamptons to find a rich husband using the rules of dating from a 50-year-old self-help book.