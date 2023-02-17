Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Her and John Legend's Baby Esti Hiccupping

Life with as a newborn isn't without its hiccups—literally.
Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet glimpse at her and husband John Legend's 1-month-old baby girl Esti Maxine Stephens, 1 month, after a bottle feeding. In the video, posted to Twitter Feb. 17, the newborn looks around perplexed as she hiccups.
Chrissy followed up the clip with a Family Guy GIF of a man repeatedly shoving a wallet with photos of his children in another man's face. She wrote, "Me, to you," adding, "But it's hicccccups!"
One fan commented, "Them hiccups be having them so confused with life. Such a cutie."
The Chrissy's Court star responded, "I knowww I just wanna explain them."
Chrissy gave birth to Esti in January, more than two years after experiencing a pregnancy loss. The couple's rainbow baby joined the couple's eldest children Luna Stephens, 6, and Miles Stephens, 4. One month after welcoming Esti, Chrissy and John shared their first full family photos, which featured and their three kids dressed in red and pink for Valentine's Day.
"I had the best Valentine's dates last night," John captioned his post, while the cookbook author wrote alongside her post, "Excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."
The "All of Me" singer recently reflected on the family dynamic amid adding another member, explaining that he and Chrissy weren't sure how Luna and Miles would feel after the baby arrived.
"I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant," John explained on E! News Feb. 2. "But as soon as Esti arrived, they're just exploding with love and joy, and they're so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it's really exciting."
