Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Her and John Legend's Baby Esti Hiccupping

Chrissy Teigen's latest cute video of her and John Legend's newborn daughter, Esti, following a bottle feeding. See the sweet clip of the 1-month-old hiccupping.

Watch: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Photo of Baby Esti's Face

Life with as a newborn isn't without its hiccups—literally.

Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet glimpse at her and husband John Legend's 1-month-old baby girl Esti Maxine Stephens, 1 month, after a bottle feeding. In the video, posted to Twitter Feb. 17, the newborn looks around perplexed as she hiccups.

Chrissy followed up the clip with a Family Guy GIF of a man repeatedly shoving a wallet with photos of his children in another man's face. She wrote, "Me, to you," adding, "But it's hicccccups!"

One fan commented, "Them hiccups be having them so confused with life. Such a cutie."

The Chrissy's Court star responded, "I knowww I just wanna explain them."

Chrissy gave birth to Esti in January, more than two years after experiencing a pregnancy loss. The couple's rainbow baby joined the couple's eldest children Luna Stephens, 6, and Miles Stephens, 4. One month after welcoming Esti, Chrissy and John shared their first full family photos, which featured and their three kids dressed in red and pink for Valentine's Day.

photos
Luna & Miles Stephens' Sweet Sibling Moments

"I had the best Valentine's dates last night," John captioned his post, while the cookbook author wrote alongside her post, "Excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."

The "All of Me" singer recently reflected on the family dynamic amid adding another member, explaining that he and Chrissy weren't sure how Luna and Miles would feel after the baby arrived.

"I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant," John explained on E! News Feb. 2. "But as soon as Esti arrived, they're just exploding with love and joy, and they're so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it's really exciting."

See Chrissy and John's sweet Valentine's Day family photo and other cute moments with their kids:

Instagram
Family of Five

Chrissy and John posed with their three kids in a Valentine's Day photo.

Instagram
Calling Home

Miles sweetly crashes a video call between his dad and mom.

Instagram
Nap Time

Little Esti fell asleep her mama's shoulder.

Instagram
Kisses

John cuddled with baby Esti in a sweet father-daughter snap.

Instagram
"Our New Love"

John shared his first photo with baby Esti all bundled up.

Instagram
Cuddles

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," Chrissy captioned a photo of daughter Esti.

She and John welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 13. 

Instagram
New Sister

The couple introduced their new baby girl to the world by sharing a photo of daughter Luna and son Miles holding the newborn in a fuzzy blanket from Barefoot Dreams.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

Meanwhile, John penned from his account, "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Instagram
Dress to Impress

"Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate," John wrote on Instagram as his daughter wore a dress from the American Girl x Janie and Jack collection.

Instagram
Live Lullaby

During his dad's kick off concert for his Las Vegas residency on April 22, Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of Miles sleeping through the set.

Instagram
Play Time

Who wants to play with Miles? Chrissy and John's son was all smiles when exploring his DockATot Tent of Dreams. 

Instagram
Birthday Fun

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Instagram
TV Time

Ever wonder what Chrissy's family watches during the day? Here's your answer. "Thank you @mightyexpressofficial for releasing new episodes on @NetflixFamily!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "It's their favorite show and these two have watched every episode over and over and over, so mom and dad are verrrrrry happy there are new ones!" 

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class." 

Instagram
Busted

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

Instagram
Miles Turns 2!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Miles!

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

 

Instagram
Family Time

"Quaranteam," John captioned the photo in April 2020.

Instagram
Cuddles on the Couch

"Dysfunction junction," Chrissy captioned the image.

Boys and Bears

John and Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

NBC
A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy, John, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

Instagram
Piggyback Time

Prince Charming and his little princess reporting for duty!

Instagram
Bath Babies

We can't get over this picture of Luna and Miles enjoying bath time together.

Playing House

Legend's ladies looked like they were having a blast playing together in this snap.

Twinning

Miles is the spitting image of his famous father!

Instagram
Piano Partners

In this sweet snap, it was clear that Luna takes after her dad.

Sweet Smooches

Teigen is just a teeny bit too short to give her baby girl a smooch when she's on Legend's shoulders, but doesn't that make this moment cuter?

photos
View More Photos From Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments
