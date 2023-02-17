Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Her and John Legend's Baby Esti Hiccupping

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Photo of Baby Esti's Face

Life with as a newborn isn't without its hiccups—literally.

Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet glimpse at her and husband John Legend's 1-month-old baby girl Esti Maxine Stephens, 1 month, after a bottle feeding. In the video, posted to Twitter Feb. 17, the newborn looks around perplexed as she hiccups.

Chrissy followed up the clip with a Family Guy GIF of a man repeatedly shoving a wallet with photos of his children in another man's face. She wrote, "Me, to you," adding, "But it's hicccccups!"

One fan commented, "Them hiccups be having them so confused with life. Such a cutie."

The Chrissy's Court star responded, "I knowww I just wanna explain them."

Chrissy gave birth to Esti in January, more than two years after experiencing a pregnancy loss. The couple's rainbow baby joined the couple's eldest children Luna Stephens, 6, and Miles Stephens, 4. One month after welcoming Esti, Chrissy and John shared their first full family photos, which featured and their three kids dressed in red and pink for Valentine's Day.