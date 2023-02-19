Today Only: Get the Roomba j7x+ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for Just $400

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Already thinking about spring cleaning? Already don't want to do it, even though it's only February? Here's your answer to both: The iRobot Roomba j7X+ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum with Clean Base is just $400 today. That's almost 50% off its usual price!

Per the brand, this Roomba includes "dual multi-surface rubber brushes help prevent hair from tangling," as well as an edge-sweeping brush with power-lifting suction. Plus, the "Clean Base" tech means the vacuum automatically empties itself out.

It can also pair with a phone app, so you literally don't even need to be home to clean your space. If you are home, though, you can use your voice assistant to tell it what to do.

Still not sold on getting a nearly $800 vacuum for about half the price? Or worried about stairs? Pets? Know that iRobot's "PrecisionVision Navigation identifies and avoids obstacles," and this includes pet accidents that are best left up to you to handle.

Don't hesitate — grab it at this ridiculously good price before the deal expires.