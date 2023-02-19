Today Only: Get the Roomba j7x+ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for Just $400

You can save almost 50% on the iRobot Roomba j7X+ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum with Clean Base today — and only today.

By Sophy Ziss Feb 19, 2023
Ecomm: QVC Roomba

Already thinking about spring cleaning? Already don't want to do it, even though it's only February? Here's your answer to both: The iRobot Roomba j7X+ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum with Clean Base is just $400 today. That's almost 50% off its usual price!

Per the brand, this Roomba includes "dual multi-surface rubber brushes help prevent hair from tangling," as well as an edge-sweeping brush with power-lifting suction. Plus, the "Clean Base" tech means the vacuum automatically empties itself out.

It can also pair with a phone app, so you literally don't even need to be home to clean your space. If you are home, though, you can use your voice assistant to tell it what to do.

Still not sold on getting a nearly $800 vacuum for about half the price? Or worried about stairs? Pets? Know that iRobot's "PrecisionVision Navigation identifies and avoids obstacles," and this includes pet accidents that are best left up to you to handle.

Don't hesitate — grab it at this ridiculously good price before the deal expires.

iRobot Roomba j7X+ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum with Clean Base

In case I didn't mention it, this Roomba model with Wi-Fi includes a "high efficiency filter [that] captures up to 99% of dog and cat allergens," too. 

$780
$400
QVC

