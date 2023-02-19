Pisces Shopping Horoscope 2023: 11 Soft, Sweet & Feelings-y Gifts for Your Favorite Fish

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The Zodiac wheel starts to wrap up in Pisces on February 19. Dreamy, thoughtful, and deeply emotional, Pisces make loyal friends and supportive romantic partners. They also cry a lot! Like, a lot. But they can't help it; this water sign feels it all, and they feel it all the time.

Of course, we love them for that. We love that they get excited easily, love to hear about their seemingly never-ending daydreams, and admire their capacity to feel big, good or bad. It's also amazing to know people who overflow with immense creativity and so many vibrant ideas, but who also somehow need a nap every day, even as adults.

Our Pisces pals are consistent, honest, and always themselves. Does this sound like anyone you know? Then they were probably born between February 19 and March 20, under the star sign of the fish.

I've put together this list of 11 gifts for Pisces birthdays that will make them feel as full of joy as your friendship does. Also, they'll definitely cry no matter what you get them. But don't worry! That's a good thing.