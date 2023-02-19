Pisces Shopping Horoscope 2023: 11 Soft, Sweet & Feelings-y Gifts for Your Favorite Fish

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The Zodiac wheel starts to wrap up in Pisces on February 19. Dreamy, thoughtful, and deeply emotional, Pisces make loyal friends and supportive romantic partners. They also cry a lot! Like, a lot. But they can't help it; this water sign feels it all, and they feel it all the time.
Of course, we love them for that. We love that they get excited easily, love to hear about their seemingly never-ending daydreams, and admire their capacity to feel big, good or bad. It's also amazing to know people who overflow with immense creativity and so many vibrant ideas, but who also somehow need a nap every day, even as adults.
Our Pisces pals are consistent, honest, and always themselves. Does this sound like anyone you know? Then they were probably born between February 19 and March 20, under the star sign of the fish.
I've put together this list of 11 gifts for Pisces birthdays that will make them feel as full of joy as your friendship does. Also, they'll definitely cry no matter what you get them. But don't worry! That's a good thing.
Sacheu Beauty Silky Sleep Set - Rose Pink
This silky sleep set is just as soft as your favorite Pisces' heart.
Kiramoon The Heart Mirror
This handheld mirror makes sure that every time your Pisces looks in the mirror, she sees just as much love as she gives.
Caley Cosmetics Wave Natural Lipstick
This adorable pink shade of lipstick includes natural ingredients and a wave shape. Wave? Water? Pisces? You get it.
Hey Harper Pisces Zodiac Necklace
Though you can normally tell a Pisces by the amount that they care about anything (and everything), they'll still take pride in wearing this classic symbol of their sign.
Dooz Pisces Knit Tee
Vibrant yet minimalist, this tee — emblazoned with the Pisces emblem — says it all.
Paint & Petals Red Rose Journal
Everyone has feelings, but Pisces have feelings. Why else would so many famous musicians be born under this sign? This dainty journal is a portable place for one you know to record everything they're thinking about.
Cloroom Printed Silk Satin Shirt And Shorts Set
Pouring your heart and soul into everything you do, everything you see, and everyone you meet...well, it tires a person out. Give this gift of satin pajamas to the Pisces you know that could really use a nap. Odds are? She's already taking one.
Dippin Daisy's Santa Cruz One Piece Swimsuit
Equal parts sweet and sexy, the Santa Cruz is just about made for your water sign wifey.
Shine By Sterling Forever Delicate Constellation Pendant Necklace
Twinkly and delicate, this Pisces necklace is the perfect personalized accessory.
BeReal Wear Jade Roller
This soothing facial roller is meant to help refresh and depuff tired eyes. Not that the Pisces in your life would ever know what that felt like, of course.
Canava Esalen Eye Pillow
And after she's all cried out, this weighted eye pillow should help rejuvenate her.
This list of cozy nap blankets will keep your Pisces pal snuggled up until spring.