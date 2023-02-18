Say Cheers to National Drink Wine Day With These 15 Wine Glasses, Champagne Flutes & Accessories

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Sure, no one needs an "excuse" to drink wine, but isn't it always nice to have one? February 18 is National Drink Wine Day, and I intended to celebrate in style. Ideally, we all can. After all, why else would I put together this list of 15 wine glasses and accessories? My birthday isn't even until September.
Whether you're drinking alone or in a group, plan on hitting the trail with a cooler or waiting for tannins to mellow from the living room, or any of the literally endless activities in between, there's a way to make National Wine Day a day to celebrate.
So, if you're sipping Champagne, Prosecco, rosé, red, or white — or even the how-can-this-even-exist Lambrusco, which is a chilled and sparkling red that's delicious (please try it sometime!) — I think there's something in here to enjoy. Sit back, pop that cork, and start scrolling. Cheers!
Spiegelau Prosecco Glass Set
Let's get one thing straight: Sparkling wine is still totally wine. In fact, it's some of the best kinds. If you're into Prosecco, these ever-so-rounded glasses make for excellent enjoyment for chilled wine, Mimosas, Bellinis, and whatever else you're sipping on today.
Vagabond House Medici In Vino Veritas Individual Wine Carafe
Enjoying wine solo doesn't have to be a bore. This clever carafe aerates and serves just the right amount of vino to thee-no. Sorry! Couldn't resist.
Corkcicle Daydream Stemless Glass
Stemless, versatile, and super-cute, this Corkcicle cup makes each sip feel a little bit like heaven.
Joanna Buchanan Lucky Charm Wine Charms
Hosting a get-together for the occasion? These "lucky" wine charms from Joanna Buchanan help keep everyone's stemware organized.
Cork Genius Genius Wine Set
Cork Genius' Genius Wine Set includes everything you need to open, aerate, and enjoy your wine optimally.
Viski Angled Crystal Champagne Flutes
Architectural angles lend an artful touch to these champagne flutes.
Viski Rolling Crystal Wine Glass Set
They're more than just aesthetically pleasing: Per Viski, when you "roll these glasses around," it to "create[s] a swirling motion that aerates wine and releases aroma." AKA, they make your wine more enjoyable to the palette.
Fox Run White Marble Coaster Set
Hey, there's no need for a drinking holiday to ruin your furniture. This sophisticated set of coasters keeps your coffee table nice and neat.
True Bruce Wine Stopper Set
True's delightful, dude-shaped bottle stopper trio infuses your imbibing with a little extra color.
Paint & Petals Tahoe Pine Fabric Wine Bag
This wine tote from Paint & Petals offers a whimsical way to thank a host with the most. Just, you know. Be sure to put some wine in it.
True Chill Modern Ice Bucket
"Roomy, featherlight, and stylized," this easy-transport bucket keeps the wine displayed (and cooled), wherever the party might be.
Host Wine Freeze XL Cooling Cups
This duo is lined with cooling gel and "constructed with an insulated silicone band for comfortable handling," plus they're really big. In other words, you can sip a giant glass of wine that's chilled to perfection — for as long as it takes you to enjoy it.
Alessi No Wine Bottle Stopper
This elegantly wrought bottle stopper helps ensure the good times don't get out of hand.
Corkcicle Chillpod
Celebrating in a group? Corkcicle's signature Chillpod has a "roomy 25 quart capacity for up to 32 cans, [a] non-slip top that functions wonderfully as a table, and a triple-threat storage divider/cutting board/bottle opener."
Kiramoon Moon Globes Facial Rollers
And on the off chance that you overindulged, these freezable globes should cool and soothe sore eyes the next day.
Here are our recommendations for mocktail must-haves, just in case your Dry January is lasting a little longer than anticipated.