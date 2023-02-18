Say Cheers to National Drink Wine Day With These 15 Wine Glasses, Champagne Flutes & Accessories

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Sure, no one needs an "excuse" to drink wine, but isn't it always nice to have one? February 18 is National Drink Wine Day, and I intended to celebrate in style. Ideally, we all can. After all, why else would I put together this list of 15 wine glasses and accessories? My birthday isn't even until September.

Whether you're drinking alone or in a group, plan on hitting the trail with a cooler or waiting for tannins to mellow from the living room, or any of the literally endless activities in between, there's a way to make National Wine Day a day to celebrate.

So, if you're sipping Champagne, Prosecco, rosé, red, or white — or even the how-can-this-even-exist Lambrusco, which is a chilled and sparkling red that's delicious (please try it sometime!) — I think there's something in here to enjoy. Sit back, pop that cork, and start scrolling. Cheers!