Proof Tish Cyrus Is Boyfriend Dominic Purcell's No. 1 Fan

Watch : Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell

For Tish Cyrus, the sky's more blue when she's watching her boo.

Almost three months after debuting her romance with Dominic Purcell, the 55-year-old gushed about the Prison Break star when she posted footage of him catching some waves. Set to "One Lovely Day" by Citizen Cope, the video showed Dominic, 53, surfing alone in crystal blue waters.

"Secret spot …he doesn't like humans," she quipped on Instagram Feb. 15, adding, "Go babe. Love u."

Tish capped off her post with an emoji of a red heart, prompting Dominic to reply in the comments section, "Love u."

The manager also left a slew of heart eye emojis when her boyfriend shared the same video on his Instagram account.

Prior to dating Dominic, Tish had been married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years when she filed for divorce last April. According to documents obtained by E! News, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for split, noting that she and the country singer hadn't lived together since February 2020. (Tish and Billy Ray share kids Miley Cyrus, 30, Braison Cyrus, 28, and Noah Cyrus, 23, while they are each also parents to two other adult children from previous relationships.)