Proof Tish Cyrus Is Boyfriend Dominic Purcell's No. 1 Fan

For Tish Cyrus, the sky's more blue when she's watching her boo.
Almost three months after debuting her romance with Dominic Purcell, the 55-year-old gushed about the Prison Break star when she posted footage of him catching some waves. Set to "One Lovely Day" by Citizen Cope, the video showed Dominic, 53, surfing alone in crystal blue waters.
"Secret spot …he doesn't like humans," she quipped on Instagram Feb. 15, adding, "Go babe. Love u."
Tish capped off her post with an emoji of a red heart, prompting Dominic to reply in the comments section, "Love u."
The manager also left a slew of heart eye emojis when her boyfriend shared the same video on his Instagram account.
Prior to dating Dominic, Tish had been married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years when she filed for divorce last April. According to documents obtained by E! News, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for split, noting that she and the country singer hadn't lived together since February 2020. (Tish and Billy Ray share kids Miley Cyrus, 30, Braison Cyrus, 28, and Noah Cyrus, 23, while they are each also parents to two other adult children from previous relationships.)
Tish went public with Dominic in November—shortly after Billy Ray announced his engagement to singer Firerose— by sharing a snap of herself and the actor hugging by the pool.
Since then, Dominic has continued to pop up on Tish's social media pages. On New Year's Eve, Tish posted a picture of the two in a sweet embrace, writing, "Headed into the New Year HAPPY @dominicpurcell."
In January, the couple were photographed partying together at a celebration of Miley's latest single, "Flowers." In snapshots, Tish and Dominic were cuddled up as they hung out at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.
"Such an incredible night of celebration with family and friends," Tish wrote in the caption, adding in a separate post featuring Dominic, "I can buy myself [flower emoji]…. But he also buys me lots of them."