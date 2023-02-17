See Ryan Seacrest and 25-Year-Old Girlfriend Aubrey Paige's Road to Romance

Aubrey Paige recently gave an inside look at her nearly two-year romance with Ryan Seacrest. See photos of the couple on date nights, out in New York and during more milestone moments.

Watch: Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Shares Valentine's Day Post

Kelly Ripa wasn't sure Ryan Seacrest was going to find The One.

As she joked on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan last year, "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'" But that was certainly before she met his girlfriend, model Aubrey Paige.

Aubrey, 25, and Ryan, 48, struck up a romance nearly two years ago, with Aubrey admitting on Instagram, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man." 

It was last spring when Ryan finally introduced her to his co-host Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, to glowing reviews. "If you two break up I'm going into seclusion," Kelly told Ryan on air. "I am so fond of her." She even recalled joking to Aubrey, "We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody."

photos
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's Friendship

The pair went on to make their red carpet debut in June 2022, posing for photos together at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary Halftime.

And although Ryan—who just announced his departure from Live With Kelly and Ryan after six seasons—keeps details of their romance private, Aubrey recently gave a glimpse inside their relationship. In honor of Valentine's Day, she shared several photos of the couple, including intimate shots of them enjoying time at the beach and on dinner dates. 

Instagram

What else do they love to do together? Well, last summer, Aubrey—who lists her passions as screenwriting, travel, fashion and fitness—revealed their favorite foodie adventures in the kitchen. At the time, she posted silly matching photos of the duo and wrote, "Hello and welcome to our test kitchen… where two people obsessed with food try to teach other how to cook." 

Sharing her philosophy that "a great weekend always involves cooking with a view," she noted that her hidden talents are "DJing, Sous-chef'ing, taste testing and documenting the entire process all at the same time."

As for the recipe behind their romance? Read on for a deep dive into their relationship.

Instagram
New Year's Eve 2021

Aubrey rang in 2022 with a look back at their year of romance. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

Instagram
Stamp of Approval

In April 2022, Kelly Ripa gave a glowing review of co-host Ryan's new relationship. 

"We're all happy you're here," Kelly recalled telling Aubrey, "and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody." She added to Ryan, "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her." 

Instagram
Wining and Dining

"Finer than wine," Aubrey captioned this shot in May 2022. "Happy Friday friends! Wishing everyone a relaxing weekend full of great food and even better company."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Red Carpet Debut

They made their red carpet debut at the Halftime premiere in New York in June 2022.

Gotham/GC Images
Big Apple Outing

The TV star and the model took a stroll in NYC in October 2022.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

She got dolled up in a glitzy ensemble for a date night with Ryan during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Instagram
Valentine's Day 2023

She showed off several photos with "mi amor" for Valentine's Day 2023.

Instagram
Seeing Stripes

In one photo, the couple color-coordinated in matching zebra suits.

Instagram
Jetsetters

As Aubrey wrote, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Instagram
Digging In

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

The couple put their love on display in a sweet PDA snap.

Instagram
Anchors Up

They set sail on a seaside vacation.

Instagram
Beach Selfie

The pair posed for a pic while enjoying some time on the shore.

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

They twinned down to the baseball caps and sunglasses.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

Aubrey captured one of their road trip adventures on camera.

